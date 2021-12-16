Rasa Inducted into JPMorgan Chase Hall of Innovation

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- We are thrilled to be inducted into the JPMorgan Chase Hall of Innovation. The award was presented to Rasa at the 13th Annual JPMorgan Chase Technology Innovation Symposium, which took place in early December, and recognizes companies powering next-generation engagement between JPMorgan Chase and its customers, employees, and partners.

Rasa has helped JPMorgan Chase expand the capabilities of the Chase Digital Assistant, make advancements in natural-language understanding (NLU), and develop clear plans for scale and optimization. Through a text-based conversation, Chase's customers can use the Chase Digital Assistant to complete tasks in their account like replacing or locking their card, checking account balances or getting help with an investment rollover.