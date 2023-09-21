Rasa is Proud to Announce Its Premier Partnership at Chatbot Summit ExCeL London 2023

News provided by

Rasa Technologies, Inc.

21 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

Charting the course for a new era of conversational AI, Rasa is set to unveil its latest innovations around Generative AI and safely leveraging Large Language Models (LLMs) to build outstanding conversational experiences.

LONDON, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rasa, a leader in Conversational AI technology, is pleased to announce its Premier Platinum partnership with Chatbot Summit for its 7th international edition of the event, taking place at the ICC ExCeL London on 11-12 October 2023.

Rasa is excited to join Chatbot Summit's ecosystem and partner with Sunrize to help accelerate the adoption of Conversational & Generative AI together.

Continue Reading
Rasa is Proud to Announce Its Premier Partnership at Chatbot Summit ExCeL London 2023
Rasa is Proud to Announce Its Premier Partnership at Chatbot Summit ExCeL London 2023

Rasa is at the forefront pioneering the way for next-level conversational AI assistants, enabling enterprises to create adaptive brand experiences for their customers by handling conversations fluently and with more resilience than ever before. Rasa is designed to provide you with the best of both worlds: superior dialogue management that remains firmly aligned with pre-defined business logic for maximum reliability and security, and at the same time offering maximum ease of use during the AI assistant building process. All this is possible by leveraging LLMs at the core of its platform so you can provide a truly elevated conversational customer experience.

Rasa's CTO & Co-founder Dr. Alan Nichol and Chief Customer Officer, Patrick Viau, have invited Deutsche Telekom to join them on stage to talk about how Rasa is working with Telekom to create smart AI assistants and to share Rasa's vision on the future of how generative AI is shaping customer interactions. Also, don't miss another session with Dr. Alan Nichol on "The new Rasa Platform: Low-code and pro-code development of LLM-native, reliable assistants".

"We are excited to be partnering with the Chatbot Summit at such a monumental time in the industry and to be unveiling Rasa's game-changing product innovation at the event!" Patrick Viau, Chief Customer Officer

Stop by booth A600 to:

  • Hear more about Rasa's big product announcement
  • Learn how Rasa helps you to create intuitive customer experiences
  • Share your thoughts, ask your questions, and meet with Rasa experts

About Rasa

Rasa is the leading open generative conversational AI platform to build and deliver next-level AI assistants. With Rasa, brands can leverage the power of generative AI to create adaptive brand experiences for their users. By automating processes, improving customer satisfaction, and gathering valuable insights, Rasa enables brands to create exceptional customer interactions while reducing costs. Trusted by startups to Fortune 500 companies, Rasa ensures data privacy, security, and scalability for enterprises of all sizes. Rasa is privately held, with funding from Accel, Andreessen Horowitz, and Basis Set Ventures. www.rasa.com

Want to meet with us live at the summit in London? 

About Chatbot Summit | The Home of World-Leading Bots

Following the success of previous editions held in Berlin, Tel Aviv, and Tokyo, which collectively connected over 10,000 leaders in Generative and Conversational AI, Chatbot Summit has chosen ExCeL London as its new home, with the support of London & Partners and Visit Britain.

This eagerly awaited event is set to take place at the ExCeL Capital Suite, drawing in over 1,000 leaders who will gather to learn, connect, collaborate, and collectively shape the market and set the tone for our future.

To learn more about Chatbot Summit, please visit our website at www.chatbotsummit.com

SOURCE Rasa Technologies, Inc.

Also from this source

Rasa ist stolz darauf, seine Premier Partnerschaft beim Chatbot Summit ExCeL London 2023 bekannt zu geben

Rasa est fière d'annoncer son premier partenariat au Chatbot Summit à l'ExCeL London 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.