Rasa Recognized as a Strong Performer in the Forrester Wave™: Conversational AI Platforms For Customer Service

Developer-first platform cited for data sovereignty, enterprise governance, and flexible deployment capabilities

SAN FRANCISCO, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rasa, the developer-first conversational AI platform for enterprise customer service, today announced it was recognized as a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Conversational AI Platforms For Customer Service, Q2 2026.

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The evaluation highlighted Rasa's differentiated approach to enterprise conversational AI, including its developer-first platform, on-premises deployment model, and strong support for data sovereignty and customer data protection. These capabilities make Rasa an ideal fit for organizations requiring stringent control over how their AI systems are deployed, governed, and secured.

Rasa also received the highest possible scores in resource orchestration and application execution, application lifecycle management, and pricing flexibility and transparency. Those strengths reflect the company's ongoing commitment to empowering enterprises to build and run customer service AI with greater discipline and less reliance on restrictive, one-size-fits-all models.

"The companies we work with are not looking for AI that operates on the surface of their business. They need systems that are embedded in their customer experience, aligned with how they operate, and built to meet their standards for control, security, and reliability, " said Melissa Gordon, CEO, Rasa. "For a long time, our customers and community have understood the value of this approach, and we believe this recognition reflects that."

In the Forrester evaluation, customers praised Rasa for enabling them to protect consumer data while maintaining ownership of the experiences they deliver. This feedback reflects a broader enterprise need for conversational AI solutions that can be shaped to the realities of the business rather than imposed on them. It is one of the clearest signs in the report that Rasa's approach resonates with customers managing real complexity at scale.

Rasa's vision is to help organizations deliver every customer interaction as a more connected, intelligent experience without losing the structure, trust, and accountability that enterprise environments require. That vision has shaped years of work with global enterprises through successive shifts in conversational AI and continues to define a platform built for long-term use, with transparent pricing, strong governance, and the flexibility to evolve with customers over time.

To learn more about the latest Forrester Wave™: Conversational AI Platforms For Customer Service, Q2 2026, the market trends shaping this category, and how Rasa is being discussed in the report, read more here.

About Rasa

Rasa is the developer platform for enterprise AI agents. Organizations in banking, healthcare, telecom, and retail use Rasa to deploy AI agents across voice and chat on their own infrastructure, with full control over data, security, and behavior. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies, Rasa ensures data privacy, security, and scalability for enterprises. Rasa is privately held, funded by Accel, Andreessen Horowitz, and Basis Set Ventures.

SOURCE Rasa Technologies, Inc.