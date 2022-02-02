Rasa Recognized by Gartner® in Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Conversational AI Platforms

"Rasa makes it easy for companies to deliver superior customer and employee experiences. Being recognized by Gartner and by brands across the globe we believe is a testament to our ambition to change the way companies engage with their customers." said Alex Weidauer, Co-Founder and CEO of Rasa Tweet this

According to Gartner, "The enterprise conversational AI platform market focuses on the needs of larger enterprises by targeting multiple use cases, modalities of conversation (i.e. speech, chat, text messaging and email) and the ability to operationalize within the enterprise."1

Rasa's enterprise platform allows companies to lower costs through support automation and build next-level customer experiences, improving customer satisfaction, and providing a scalable way to capture customer intelligence. Rasa runs in production across the globe and provides the data privacy, security, and scalability needed by enterprises of every size.

Rasa has previously been named a 2020 Cool Vendor™ in Conversational AI Platforms2 by Gartner and has been recognized in several other research publications:

2021 Hype Cycles™ for NLU Technologies & Artificial Intelligence report 3,4

Solution Criteria for Enterprise Conversational AI Platforms 5

Choosing the Right Conversational AI Platform6

For more information on Gartner's evaluation criteria and Rasa's recognition, you can download a complimentary copy of the report here .

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner, Cool Vendor, Hype Cycle and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used here in with permission. All rights reserved.

1Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Conversational AI Platforms," Magnus Revang, Anthony Mullen, and Bern Elliot, Published 24 January 2022.

2Gartner, "Cool Vendors in Conversational AI Platforms," Magnus Revang, Jessica Ekholm, Anthony Mullen, Bern Elliot, Van Baker, Annette Zimmermann, Published 16 October 2020.

3Gartner, "Hype Cycle for Artificial Intelligence, 2021," Shubhangi Vashisth, Svetlana Sicular, Published 29 July 2021.

4Gartner, "Hype Cycle for Natural Language Technologies, 2021," Bern Elliot, Anthony Mullen, Adrian Lee, and Stephen Emmott, Published 21 July 2021.

5Gartner, "Solution Criteria for Enterprise Conversational AI Platforms," Soyeb Barot and Jeffery Skowron, Published 20 April 2021.

6Gartner, "Choosing the Right Conversational AI Platform," Bern Elliot, Mangus Revang, Anthony Mullen, and Van Baker, Published 26 August 2021.

SOURCE Rasa Technologies, Inc.