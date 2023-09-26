RASi, A Lexitas Company Announces Acquisition of Esquire Assist, Ltd and AAAgent Services, LLC

HOUSTON, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Registered Agent Solutions, Inc. ("RASi"), A Lexitas Company, announced its acquisition of Esquire Assist, Ltd. and AAAgent Services, LLC.

Both companies are headquartered in Harrisburg, PA, Esquire Assist, Ltd. has decades of experience providing UCC/lien searches and corporate filings, and AAAgent Services, LLC provides registered agent services.

"For over 20 years, our companies have worked in close partnership to provide clients with excellent service. By combining our talent and expertise, we can continue to extend the same great service along with additional service offerings," said Sean Prewitt, President of RASi.

Anthony DiSanto, President of Esquire Assist and AAAgent Services, stated, "We began working with RASi back in 2003, making this the 20th anniversary of our partnership. The quality of our relationship over the last two decades made joining RASi an easy decision. I know that our employees and clients will be in good hands and can face the future with confidence. I look forward to joining RASi and their family of companies. For us, this really is not a new venture but continuation of our relationship."

RASi is a professional registered agent service company, which provides the best value for corporate and registered agent services through innovative technologies, competitive pricing, and quality service. With offices in all 50 States, DC, and international jurisdictions, RASi represents thousands of companies across the nation. RASi was acquired by Lexitas in 2020. For more information visit https://www.rasi.com/ and https://esquireassist.com/ and https://www.aaagentservices.com/.



Founded in 1987, Lexitas is a leading national provider of legal support services to law firms, corporations, and insurance companies and is a portfolio company of funds advised by Apax. Services include court reporting, record retrieval, registered agent, process service, legal staffing, document review and commercial contracts outsourcing. For more information visit https://lexitaslegal.com.

SOURCE Lexitas