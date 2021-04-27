RASi, a Lexitas Company, Announces Acquisition of Infinity Professional Services Group, Inc.

HOUSTON, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Registered Agent Solutions Inc ("RASi"), a Lexitas company, announced its acquisition of Infinity Professional Services Group, Inc. Infinity has been a strategic partner of RASi's since 2011, working to collectively service thousands of entities of all sizes and industries nationwide with a combined suite of compliance services. The addition of Infinity will further extend RASI's existing customer-centric approach. With the acquisition of Infinity, headquartered in St. Louis, RASi has gained additional talent and particular expertise in the UCC arena.

"I am thrilled that one of our strategic partners has joined the RASI team. The acquisition of Infinity furthers our collective ability to deliver the best service solutions to all clients," said Sean Prewitt, President of RASi.

Brenda White, Principal of Operations at Infinity, stated "The acquisition was a natural progression after a successful partnership for over nine years. We look forward to combining synergies of two companies that share the same vision and values in servicing our clients."

"We are excited to become part of the Lexitas group of companies. By formally joining the RASi division, we are able to streamline the process for our mutual registered agent clients, strengthen the Lexitas/RASi brand in the Midwest, and add more depth and tenure to our joint service operations," said Mike Keenan, Principal of Business Development at Infinity.

RASi is a professional registered agent service company, which provides the best value for corporate and registered agent services through innovative technologies, competitive pricing and quality service. With offices in all 50 States, DC and international jurisdictions, RASi represents thousands of companies across the nation. RASi was acquired by Lexitas in 2020. For more information visit https://www.rasi.com/ and https://www.infinitypsgi.com/.

Founded in 1987, Lexitas is a leading national provider of legal support services to law firms, corporations, and insurance companies and is a portfolio company of funds advised by Apax. Services include record retrieval, court reporting, process service, registered agent, legal staffing, document review and commercial contracts outsourcing. For more information visit https://lexitaslegal.com.

SOURCE Lexitas

Related Links

www.lexitaslegal.com

