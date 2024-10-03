Rasmussen University and American Public University to Host a National Virtual Career Fair, Offering Opportunities Across Industries

The National Virtual Career Fair will run from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. CST, and is open to the public, allowing participants to attend from almost anywhere, including the comfort of their home or office. Last year's fair connected over 800 attendees with potential employers.

"Today's workforce is grappling with numerous challenges, including burnout, work-life balance and widespread workplace dissatisfaction," said Elizabeth Lintelman, director of Career Services at Rasmussen University. "Our Virtual Career Fair allows individuals at every stage of their professional journey to learn and connect with recruiters about exciting opportunities, whether they are seasoned professionals seeking a new direction, recent graduates now embarking on their career or students exploring the options available to them after graduation."

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics , some of the fastest growing occupations today include nurse practitioners, data scientists, and information security analysts. The National Virtual Career Fair provides a valuable platform that allows job seekers to learn more about the requirements needed to enter these high-growth fields.

"Our goal is to foster meaningful connections between our students, and alumni with employers from in-demand fields," said Christine Muncy, associate vice president of Career Services at American Public University System. "By partnering with Rasmussen University, we are able to draw on the strong relationships both institutions have with employers to provide our communities with greater opportunities across industries while also putting job seekers on the path to success."

At the National Virtual Career Fair, participants can:

Apply to Jobs Directly: Jobs will be posted in employers' booths where participants can easily apply.

Jobs will be posted in employers' booths where participants can easily apply. Chat Live with Recruiters: Recruiters will be live during the event to answer questions about their company and open positions.

Recruiters will be live during the event to answer questions about their company and open positions. Share Their Resumes: Resumes will be made available to employers during and after the event.

On Wednesday, Oct. 9, Rasmussen and APUS will co-host a free webinar from Noon – 1 p.m. CST designed to help participants prepare for the career fair, including guidance on how to navigate the virtual career fair platform and research employers and job listings as well as provide tips for engaging effectively with recruiters during live chats.

Both Rasmussen University and American Public University System , which operates APU and American Military University, have hosted career fair events since 2009. Rasmussen transitioned its annual career fair to a virtual setting seven years ago while APUS has hosted several virtual career fairs that have drawn thousands of attendees.

Additionally, both institutions also provide a comprehensive suite of career services for students and alumni, including interview preparation, cutting-edge resume-building tools and year-round workshops and webinars designed to support ongoing professional development and empower students throughout their professional journey.

Registration for the webinar is available here .

