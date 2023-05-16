Rasmussen University and Presbyterian Homes & Services (PHS) Announce Pilot Initiative to Fill PHS Nursing Positions

Tuition reimbursement allows qualified PHS employees to pursue a practical nursing diploma at Rasmussen at little-to-no cost

MINNEAPOLIS, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rasmussen University and Presbyterian Homes & Services today announced a new tuition reimbursement pilot initiative to help fill the nursing pipeline. Beginning in July, qualified PHS employees will have the opportunity to pursue a Practical Nursing Diploma at Rasmussen's Eagan campus with little-to-no tuition cost.1

The new initiative's education-to-practice model is intended to create a natural support system where PHS staff learn alongside one another and support each other through the program.

"Presbyterian Homes & Services benefits from a long-standing relationship with Rasmussen University as the University's clinical degree programs align with our care model and their graduates fully qualify for licensure and are ready to work," says Kristie Moline, director of healthcare initiatives, Presbyterian Homes & Services.

"Not only will these students help fill a great need for practical nurses in our care settings, but with support and education assistance available from PHS, we're there to help them achieve their career goals," adds Moline.

As Minnesota's aging population grows, education-to-practice pipelines provide a key solution for elder care needs. For the first time in Minnesota history, the number of older adults (65+) is expected to surpass the population of school aged children (5-17), according to the Minnesota State Demographic Center. The State also estimates that the number of Minnesotans turning 65 this decade will be greater than the past four decades combined.

"Alliances like ours with Presbyterian Homes & Services are critical to addressing the demand for qualified nurses who provide elder care," says Sharon Oglesby, dean of nursing, Rasmussen University–Eagan. "These relationships give employees an opportunity to pursue their education through Rasmussen, and then return to their facilities where they fill skilled nursing roles. It's a win-win, and I'm excited to be part of the team to help make this happen."

The Presbyterian Homes & Services-Rasmussen alliance began in 2009. The relationship was formalized in 2019 when Rasmussen began offering a tuition grant of up to 20 percent2 to PHS employees across all academic programs. Through the grant, PHS employees have graduated from the diploma, associate's and bachelor's programs in nursing, as well as the physical therapy assistant and healthcare management programs.

Learn more about Rasmussen University–Eagan's ACEN accredited3 Practical Nursing Program, here.

To learn more about the Rasmussen University and PHS alliance, visit www.rasmussen.edu/presbyterian.

1,2Terms and conditions apply. Coverage is subject to employer policies and the student meeting all terms and conditions. Program availability varies by state and campus. Federal, local and state taxes may apply.

3The practical nursing program at Rasmussen University at the Eagan campus (with an off-campus instructional site in Hennepin/Anoka) located in Eagan, Minnesota, is accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN). The most recent accreditation decision made by the ACEN Board of Commissioners for this practical nursing program is Initial Accreditation.

ABOUT RASMUSSEN UNIVERSITY:

Rasmussen University, a university accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, an institutional accreditation agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education (www.hlcommission.org), is dedicated to changing lives and the communities it serves through innovative educational programs. As a pioneer in career-focused education since 1900, the University is defining a new generation of higher education that focuses on competency-based education, technology and transferable skills. Rasmussen offers undergraduate and graduate programs online and in person at 22 campuses around the country. The University is designed to lift and support its students every step of the way, from each student's first credential to their last. Rasmussen is dedicated to global enrichment, serving the underserved and meeting the evolving needs of diverse students, communities and economies. Rasmussen encourages its students, faculty and staff to strive for academic excellence, community enrichment and service to the public good. Rasmussen is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Public Education, Inc. (Nasdaq: APEI). For more information about Rasmussen University, please visit www.rasmussen.edu.

ABOUT AMERICAN PUBLIC EDUCATION, INC.:

American Public Education, Inc. (Nasdaq: APEI), through its institutions American Public University System (APUS), Rasmussen University, Hondros College of Nursing and Graduate School USA (GSUSA) provides education that transforms lives, advances careers, and improves communities.

ABOUT PRESBYTERIAN HOMES & SERVICES:

Presbyterian Homes & Services (PHS), based in St. Paul, Minnesota, is a nonprofit, faith-based organization providing a broad array of high-quality housing choices, and care and service options for older adults. Over 7,300 employees serve more than 24,000 older adults through 59 PHS-affiliated senior living communities in Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin, and through Optage® home and community services. PHS is also co-owner of Genevive, the largest geriatric primary care practice in Minnesota, providing comprehensive care for over 15,000 older adults. Established in 1955, PHS has earned the reputation as an innovative leader dedicated to promoting independence, purposeful living, and overall well-being for those they serve. Today, PHS is one of the largest nonprofit providers of senior housing and services in the nation.

