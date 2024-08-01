Rasmussen University Announces New Corporate Alliance with Aspire Health Group

Alliance aims to support Aspire Health Group employees with advancing their education and help address the nursing shortage in Florida's long-term care facilities

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rasmussen University is pleased to announce a new corporate alliance with Aspire Health Group, a leading long-term healthcare provider in Florida. The alliance is designed to help Aspire Health Group's employees further their education at a more affordable cost—all while they continue working as well as help meet the nursing shortage in Florida's long-term care facilities.

The relationship includes a tuition grant for qualified Aspire Health Group employees on Rasmussen's programs such as Practical Nursing (LPN), Professional Nursing (ADN), and Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN).1 Additionally, the grant can be applied to various other programs both on campus or online across eight areas of study for those looking to advance their education in other fields.2

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Aspire Health Group, one of the fastest-growing long-term healthcare groups in Florida, to help meet the increasing demand to care for the state's aging population," said Paula Singer, president and chief academic officer at Rasmussen University. "This alliance comes at a pivotal time as we work to address the need to fill more LPN and RN positions in Florida's long-term healthcare facilities. We are proud to support Aspire Health Group in developing their talent from within, offering their more than 6,000 employees career advancement opportunities and a chance to make a meaningful impact in their communities."

Addressing Current and Future Demands in Long-Term Care

The demand for long-term care across the nation is rapidly increasing due to the aging population. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, by 2030, all Baby Boomers will be over the age of 65, accounting for approximately 21% of the population. In Florida, persons aged 65 and older already make up about 20 percent of the state's population, according to the Florida Department of Elder Affairs. By 2030, the age 85+ population is projected to more than triple.

This demographic shift is expected to significantly increase the demand for long-term care services, placing facilities like those operated by Aspire Health Group on the front lines of addressing this growing need. The American Health Care Association (AHCA) reports that nursing homes and assisted living communities across the country will need to fill hundreds of thousands of positions in the coming years to meet this demand. This includes a substantial number of Licensed Practical Nurses (LPNs) and Registered Nurses (RNs), who play a crucial role in delivering quality care to residents.

"Collaborations like the one we have with Rasmussen University are crucial for our mission to provide high-quality care across our Florida communities," said Nathan Freund, chief executive officer of Aspire Health Group. "We are committed to upskilling our employee base and ensuring they have the best opportunities to grow their careers. This alliance allows our staff to gain the education they need to meet the demands of our growing population and continue delivering exceptional care to our residents."

National Leader in Nursing Education with Comprehensive Support for Aspiring Nurses

Rasmussen University is a national leader in nursing education with five campuses across Florida. With a robust network of over 8,500 nursing students, 19,500 nursing alumni, and 600 nursing faculty, students will learn from compassionate experts committed to their growth and success.3 This wealth of experience ensures that Rasmussen University understands the unique strengths and needs of nursing students throughout their education and careers.

Rasmussen University provides comprehensive support services, ensuring students have access to the resources they need. From tech help and tutors to library and learning assistance, support is always available. Additionally, experienced faculty members with industry expertise ensure that students gain relevant career skills.

For more information about Rasmussen University and its tuition grant now available to qualifying Aspire Heath Group employees, visit www.rasmussen.edu/aspire.

1 Students with tuition rates at or lower than $258 per credit for full-time rates and $334 per credit for part-time rates are not eligible for any grants or scholarships offered by the University. Students enrolling in the Master of Science in Nursing degree program on or after January 2, 2023, may be eligible for institutional grants regardless of program or course tuition rate provided they meet all other applicable terms and conditions for the grants. Students enrolled in the Nursing Post-Graduate Certificates in Nursing Education, Healthcare Technology, Simulation and Informatics or Nursing Leadership and Administration are not eligible for any grants or scholarships offered by the University. In order to qualify for the grant, all admission requirements must be completed, and enrolling students must provide proof of eligibility by submitting proof of employment. Students cannot receive both corporate and military grants. For additional details visit: rasmussen.edu/tuition/.

2 Program availability varies by campus and state; please see the Rasmussen University Catalog for details.

3 As of July 14, 2021, Rasmussen University had 8,524 students enrolled in School of Nursing programs. As of June 30, 2021, Rasmussen University had 19,539 nursing alumni. This number represents the total number of those who graduated from a School of Nursing program between March 20, 2006, and June 30, 2021. For the spring quarter of 2021 (April - June), Rasmussen University had 603 full-time and adjunct nursing faculty.

ABOUT RASMUSSEN UNIVERSITY:

Rasmussen University, a university accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, an institutional accreditation agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education (www.hlcommission.org), is dedicated to changing lives and the communities it serves through innovative educational programs. As a pioneer in career-focused education since 1900, the University is defining a new generation of higher education that focuses on competency-based education, technology and transferable skills. Rasmussen offers undergraduate and graduate programs online and in person at 20 campuses around the country. The University is designed to lift and support its students every step of the way, from each student's first credential to their last. Rasmussen is dedicated to global enrichment, serving the underserved and meeting the evolving needs of diverse students, communities and economies. Rasmussen encourages its students, faculty and staff to strive for academic excellence, community enrichment and service to the public good. Rasmussen is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Public Education, Inc. (Nasdaq: APEI). For more information about Rasmussen University, please visit www.rasmussen.edu.

ABOUT AMERICAN PUBLIC EDUCATION, INC.:

American Public Education, Inc. (Nasdaq: APEI), through its institutions American Public University System (APUS), Rasmussen University, Hondros College of Nursing and Graduate School USA (GSUSA) provides education that transforms lives, advances careers, and improves communities.

Contact: Molly Andersen

Mobile: 903.920.4366

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Rasmussen University