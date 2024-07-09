Rasmussen University Enhances Career Services Offerings with AI-Powered Hiration Mock Interview Tool

Innovative AI Technology Aims to Boost Student Confidence and Success in Job Interviews

MINNEAPOLIS, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Demonstrating its ongoing commitment to student success and workforce readiness, Rasmussen University now offers its students and alumni access to Hiration's innovative AI-powered interview preparation tool. This cutting-edge resource provides tailored simulated job interview questions, enhanced interviewing techniques and real-time performance feedback.

The addition of the interview prep tool expands the comprehensive suite of career preparation tools available to Rasmussen students and alumni, including Hiration's AI-powered resume builder and Handshake, the institution's online career management platform that helps students and alumni find jobs, internships and volunteer opportunities as well as resources to help students build their careers.

"We are committed to ensuring our students and alumni have the resources they need to succeed in their studies and post-graduate careers. With the addition of the Hiration mock interview module, students now have a dynamic and interactive way to prepare and meet the challenges and nuances of today's evolving job market head on," said Elizabeth Lintelman, director of Career Services at Rasmussen University.

Hiration's interview preparation tool utilizes ChatGPT to provide students with personalized feedback on various aspects of the interview process, including communications skills, body language, speech and pitch variations as well as actionable suggestions on how students may improve their responses to questions. Because mock interviews can be conducted at any time and from any location, it is convenient for students and alumni to practice without the constraints of scheduling conflicts or geographical limitation.

Students and alumni can now access the interview prep tool via Rasmussen's Hiration Portal. There they will also find video lessons on interview basics and practice sessions as well as opportunities to connect and share recorded interviews with University staff, faculty, and peers.

"Because AI technology simulates a wide range of interview scenarios and questions, students will enter their job search prepared to face any number of situations. This helps to reduce anxiety, increase confidence and ultimately, lead to more successful outcomes," said Lintelman.

Rasmussen University first began working with Hiration in 2021 and is among the first higher education institutions to introduce Hiration's new AI mock interview tool.

"Hiration's mission is to empower career centers with the latest AI-driven tools, and our interview practice product is a significant step in that direction," said Anish Sikka, Hiration chief executive officer and co-founder. "Rasmussen University's adoption of this technology demonstrates their commitment to staying ahead of the curve in career services, setting a new standard for student preparation in today's competitive job market."

To learn more about Rasmussen's Career Services offerings, please visit https://www.rasmussen.edu/student-experience/career-services/.

About Rasmussen University:

Rasmussen University, a university accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, an institutional accreditation agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education (www.hlcommission.org), is dedicated to changing lives and the communities it serves through innovative educational programs. As a pioneer in career-focused education since 1900, the University is defining a new generation of higher education that focuses on competency-based education, technology and transferable skills. Rasmussen offers undergraduate and graduate programs online and in person at 20 campuses around the country. The University is designed to lift and support its students every step of the way, from each student's first credential to their last. Rasmussen is dedicated to global enrichment, serving the underserved, and meeting the evolving needs of diverse students, communities, and economies. Rasmussen encourages its students, faculty, and staff to strive for academic excellence, community enrichment and service to the public good. Rasmussen is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Public Education, Inc. (Nasdaq: APEI). For more information about Rasmussen University, please visit www.rasmussen.edu.

About American Public Education, Inc.:

American Public Education, Inc. (Nasdaq: APEI), through its institutions American Public University System (APUS), Rasmussen University, Hondros College of Nursing and Graduate School USA (GSUSA) provides education that transforms lives, advances careers, and improves communities.

