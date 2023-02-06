Rasmussen University Announces Appointment of John Lock as President

Experienced Executive with Decades Leading Transformative Change in Health Care and Education

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rasmussen University today announced the appointment of John Lock as President. A healthcare and education executive with decades of experience leading transformative change, Mr. Lock will start on April 17th and report to the Rasmussen University Board of Directors.

John Lock, Incoming President, Rasmussen University

"John's extensive knowledge of education and healthcare—and his understanding of the unique needs of the students and programs in our sector—make him a perfect choice to lead Rasmussen at this moment in our trajectory as a leading provider of campus-based pre-licensure nursing and online career education," said Henry Bienen, Chairman of the Rasmussen University Board of Directors.

Bienen continued, "In addition to welcoming John to the University, the Board and I extend our gratitude to Acting President Javier Miyares, who has provided steady leadership to Rasmussen while we conducted our search for a permanent leader. Javier stepped in to lead the University during a pivotal time, and his presence has been invaluable."

Mr. Lock currently serves as the Chief Digital Transformation Officer of MedStar Health, a $6.7 billion integrated community health system operating hospitals and other health facilities throughout Maryland, the District of Columbia and Virginia. In this role, he has led strategic and operational oversight for MedStar Health's system-wide digital transformation and enterprise access expansion. Prior to joining MedStar Health, Mr. Lock spent more than a decade in education, holding senior roles at Kaplan, Inc., including CEO and President of both Kaplan Higher Education Campuses and Kaplan Virtual Education. Earlier in his career, he was CEO and President of the education non-profits Project Lead the Way, Inc. and Charter Fund, Inc., and served as Executive Director of and a teacher at the Environmental Charter High School in southern California. He has extensive experience in building teams, managing companies, and unlocking value as a senior executive and board member of numerous organizations.

"I am excited to join the team at Rasmussen University in pursuing its mission of delivering career-focused education programs that offer opportunities for economic mobility. Given my most recent experience with a large integrated healthcare system, I am enthusiastic about Rasmussen's ability to help tackle the nursing and healthcare professional shortage that I have witnessed first-hand. I am looking forward to working more closely with healthcare organizations to find, train, hire, and advance the careers of professionals serving our communities."

With 22 campuses in six states and online, Rasmussen educates more than 17,000 students in career-focused education programs. The University is a leading educator of pre-licensure nursing in the U.S., with more than half of its students enrolled in its PN, ADN, and BSN programs. Beyond pre-licensure education, the University offers a full nursing education ladder, including MSN, FNP, and DNP degrees as well as 15 health science and healthcare administration programs. The University works with health systems nationwide to transform the relationship between nursing education and employment. Additionally, Rasmussen's online education platform and degree programs are poised to support the growing demand for online education from the national student population.

Rasmussen specializes in serving first-generation, under-represented populations and adult learners returning to college—populations that traditionally has been underserved by U.S. higher education. Eighty-six percent of its students are women, 40% are persons of color, 75% are over 25 years of age and 60% receive Pell Grants.

Mr. Lock is a Phi Beta Kappa graduate of Georgetown University's School of Foreign Service, with a bachelor's degree in international finance and commerce.

ABOUT RASMUSSEN UNIVERSITY

Rasmussen University, a university accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, an institutional accreditation agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education., (www.hlcommission.org), is dedicated to changing lives and the communities it serves through innovative educational programs. As a pioneer in career-focused education since 1900, the University is defining a new generation of higher education that focuses on competency-based education, technology and transferable skills. Rasmussen offers undergraduate and graduate programs online and in person at 22 campuses around the country. The University is designed to lift and support its students every step of the way, from each student's first credential to their last. Rasmussen is dedicated to global enrichment, serving the underserved and meeting the evolving needs of diverse students, communities and economies. Rasmussen encourages its students, faculty and staff to strive for academic excellence, community enrichment and service to the public good. Rasmussen is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Public Education, Inc. (Nasdaq: APEI). For more information about Rasmussen University, please visit www.rasmussen.edu.

