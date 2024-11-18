Rasmussen University Appoints New Academic Leadership

"I am delighted to share that Dr. Carrie Daninhirsch will lead our academic mission as Provost," said President Paula Singer. "As Rasmussen University prepares to enter its 125th year, Dr. Daninhirsch's collaborative, trust-based leadership and her unwavering commitment to positive change within our academic teams make her the ideal choice for this role. Her extensive experience, strategic vision, and deep dedication to our faculty and students ensure that we are well-positioned to continue advancing our mission. I look forward to continuing to work alongside her as we strengthen and expand Rasmussen University's impact."

Dr. Daninhirsch joined Rasmussen University in April 2006 and has since held numerous leadership roles, including Online Dean, Dean of Students, Vice President of Learning and Teaching, and most recently Associate Chief Academic Officer of Academic and Student Affairs. As Provost, she will provide leadership, vision, and advocacy for academic and student affairs, reinforcing Rasmussen's commitment to a student-centered learning environment. Her focus on academic quality, innovative teaching methods, and student outcomes reflects her dedication to fostering an inclusive environment that promotes integrity, engagement, and success.

"Rasmussen University has been my professional home for nearly two decades, and I am honored to take on this role," said Dr. Daninhirsch. "In collaboration with our faculty, staff, and students, I am committed to advancing a culture that prioritizes academic excellence and student support, preparing our students to thrive in their careers and positively impact their communities."

Dr. Daninhirsch holds an Ed.D. in Leadership and Higher Education from the American College of Education, a master's degree in counseling psychology from Lesley University, and an undergraduate degree in psychology from Northeastern University. Her academic credentials, coupled with her extensive leadership experience, position her as a key advocate for faculty and students alike.

With Dr. Daninhirsch as Provost, Rasmussen University is poised to further its mission of providing high-quality, career-focused education that meets the evolving needs of students and communities across the nation.

