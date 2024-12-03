Rasmussen University Celebrates Year-Round Commitment to Community Service

Annual Tradition of Service: Rasmussen Gives Back

Rasmussen Gives Back, a longstanding tradition, brought together employees across the University the week of Oct. 21st to contribute nearly 900 hours of volunteer service in just one week. Team members partnered with organizations such as Feed My Starving Children, Honor Flight of ND/MN, and Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida. Activities ranged from sorting food and stocking shelves to cleaning parks, organizing donations, and raising funds for veterans and local families.

"As we reflect on the extraordinary contributions of our Rasmussen community this Giving Tuesday, we are filled with gratitude," said Paula Singer, Rasmussen University president. "The Rasmussen community embodies the spirit of service, going above and beyond to exceed the expectations of society. Together, we are strengthening communities, one act of kindness at a time."

Making a Difference, One Act of Kindness, and One Employee at a Time

When Hurricane Helene struck, Admissions Advisor Rhonda Milbrett felt compelled to help. Learning of her cousin's community in western North Carolina struggling to recover, she started with a simple request for blankets on Facebook. The response from her local Mankato, Minnesota, community was overwhelming. Donations poured in—blankets, clothes, diapers, pet food, and financial contributions.

With a 26-foot trailer packed with over 5,000 pounds of supplies, Rhonda and her sister drove to North Carolina, delivering the donations to a volunteer-run hub where they were distributed to families in need. Rhonda was able to take time off from work to make the trip thanks to the dedicated volunteer hours provided by Rasmussen University, which empowers employees to give back to their communities. This incredible act of generosity underscores the giving spirit of Rasmussen University employees and their commitment to service.

Promoting Literacy Through LEARN and DO

In 2024, the Rasmussen University Mission and Service Council launched a university-wide initiative focused on advancing literacy. Through the LEARN or DO model, campuses and online teams alongside students tackled pressing topics such as children's literacy, digital literacy, and financial literacy. Teams partnered with local organizations such as schools and libraries, raising awareness, and taking action through activities like book drives, digital literacy workshops, and financial education webinars.

"Established a decade ago, the Mission and Service Council drives the University's commitment to service by guiding initiatives like this year's literacy focus, ensuring we consistently enrich our communities and contribute to the public good," said President Singer. "Our projects this year have empowered our employees to make a real impact, from fostering a love for reading in children to equipping adults with the skills to navigate the digital and financial worlds."

To learn more about Rasmussen University's commitment to service and its impact, visit https://www.rasmussen.edu/about-rasmussen/.

