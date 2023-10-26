Rasmussen University Expands Bachelor of Science in Nursing Program to Eagan

CCNE-approved BSN program is designed to help every nurse at every level finish as quickly as possible

EAGAN, Minn., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rasmussen University today announced the expansion of its Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program to the Eagan, Minn. campus. The CCNE-accredited1 program, also available in Bloomington and Mankato, Minn, is designed to help fill a growing need for baccalaureate-prepared registered nurses (RNs) in the Twin Cities area. Enrollment at the Eagan campus is immediately available, with classes beginning in January 2024.

Like the rest of the nation, Minnesota is grappling with a critical nursing shortage. Based on pre-pandemic data predictions, Minnesota will need 23,000 new registered nurses by 2025. The pandemic has only worsened the deficit across the U.S. due to job burnout and early retirements. A survey published by the National Council of State Boards of Nursing earlier this year found that about 100,000 registered nurses in the U.S. left the workplace due to the stresses of the pandemic. Another 600,000 RNs reported an "intent to leave" the workforce by 2027.

"As the demand for highly skilled and compassionate nurses continues to grow, Rasmussen University is pleased to extend the reach of our BSN program in the Twin Cities Metropolitan area and help bridge the nursing gap in Minnesota," said Paula Singer, president and chief academic officer at Rasmussen University. "Rasmussen understands the critical role that nurses play in our healthcare system, and we're committed to ensuring healthcare in the region continues to receive the highest level of care. We are looking forward to educating our BSN students in Eagan and graduate nurses who can make an immediate impact in the field and our communities."

Rasmussen University is dedicated to offering a variety of program entry tracks to accommodate students at different stages of their academic journey. Program entry tracks include:

BSN Degree: For students who wish to earn a college degree and become a bachelor's-prepared nurse.

For students who wish to earn a college degree and become a bachelor's-prepared nurse. LPN to RN Bridge: Students who are already a licensed practical nurse (LPN) and are ready to pursue an RN licensure.

Students who are already a licensed practical nurse (LPN) and are ready to pursue an RN licensure. BSN Second Degree: For students who already have a bachelor's degree and wish to make a career change into the nursing profession.

For students who already have a bachelor's degree and wish to make a career change into the nursing profession. RN to BSN: For currently licensed RNs with an Associate's degree in Nursing (ADN) who are ready to reach the next level of educational preparation.

"Our BSN program is designed to prepare students to provide high-quality client-centered care to individuals, families and communities. It will open opportunities in a highly demanding profession with positions with more responsibility and leadership roles," said Dr. Alexandra Torres, regional dean of Nursing Academics at Rasmussen University. "Employers are looking to hire nurses who understand the evidence-based practice environment and can apply their leadership and clinical judgement skills to improve the spectrum of complex healthcare issues."

Rasmussen University is a national leader in prelicensure education. It offers a full nursing education ladder, from its Practical Nursing Diploma (PN/LPN) to its Professional Nursing Associate's degree (ADN) and BSN, as well as graduate offerings at the MSN and DNP levels. The University works with health systems nationwide to transform the relationship between nursing education and employment.

Rasmussen is also proud of its long-standing history in the Eagan community, with roots that go back nearly 35 years. Rasmussen relocated and opened its brand-new Eagan campus at 1305 Corporate Center Drive just two years ago, an area that has seen tremendous growth over the past decade.

