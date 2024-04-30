Rasmussen University Expands Bloomington Bachelor of Science in Nursing Program to Hennepin/Anoka

CCNE-accredited BSN program now available for nursing students across the Twin Cities

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rasmussen University today announced the expansion of its Bloomington Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program to the Hennepin/Anoka campus. Through this expansion, all Rasmussen University campuses in the Twin Cities area will now offer the CCNE-accredited1 program to nursing students. The program is designed to meet the growing demand for baccalaureate-educated registered nurses in the region. Enrollment is now underway at the Hennepin/Anoka campus with classes beginning as soon as next month.

"Minnesota, like the rest of the country, is facing critical nursing shortages. In the Twin Cities, we know healthcare systems are seeking and hiring more nurses who have their BSN degrees, which is why we've once again expanded our Bloomington BSN program—allowing us to reach more students and bridge the nursing gaps across the region," said Paula Singer, president and chief academic officer at Rasmussen University. "We are excited to welcome BSN students to our relatively new Hennepin/Anoka campus this Spring and look forward to helping to meet the growing healthcare needs in our communities."

This is the second expansion of Rasmussen's Bloomington BSN program in recent months. In January, Rasmussen began teaching BSN students at its Eagan campus. The program continues to experience strong outcomes with 93 percent of Rasmussen's BSN students in Minnesota passing the NCLEX®-RN in 20232.

Rasmussen University is dedicated to offering a variety of BSN program entry tracks to accommodate students at different stages of their academic journey. Program entry tracks include:

BSN Degree: For students who wish to earn a college degree and become a bachelor's-prepared nurse. LPN to RN Bridge: For students who are already a licensed practical nurse (LPN) and are ready to pursue an RN licensure.

For students who wish to earn a college degree and become a bachelor's-prepared nurse. BSN Second Degree: For students who already have a bachelor's degree and wish to make a career change into the nursing profession.

For students who already have a bachelor's degree and wish to make a career change into the nursing profession. RN to BSN: For currently licensed RNs with an Associate's degree in Nursing (ADN) who are ready to reach the next level of educational preparation.

"Centered around preparing students for the high-quality and high-acuity care delivered in healthcare settings, our BSN program provides students with learning opportunities that will equip them with the tools and experience needed for an often highly demanding profession," said Dr. Alexandra Torres, regional dean of Nursing Academics at Rasmussen University. "We educate students on evidence-based practices and real-world clinical settings to prepare them for the future."

Rasmussen University is a national leader in prelicensure education. The University offers a full nursing education ladder, from its Practical Nursing Diploma (PN/LPN) to its Professional Nursing Associate's degree (ADN) and BSN, as well as graduate offerings at the MSN and DNP levels. Rasmussen works with health systems nationwide to transform the relationship between nursing education and employment.

Rasmussen University has been serving Minnesota communities for nearly 125 years. Located in Brooklyn Park, Minn., the Hennepin/Anoka campus opened in 2022 and currently offers more than 50-programs to students in areas such as health sciences, business, education and many more.

To learn more about the Rasmussen University Hennepin/Anoka campus, please visit https://www.rasmussen.edu/locations/minnesota/hennepin-anoka/.

To learn more about the Rasmussen University Bachelor of Science in Nursing program, please visit https://www.rasmussen.edu/degrees/nursing/bachelor-science-nursing-bsn/.

1The baccalaureate degree program in nursing at Rasmussen University is accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE).

665 K Street, NW Suite 750

Washington, DC 20001

202-887-6791

293.08 of the 130 Rasmussen University BSN graduates in MN who attempted the NCLEX-RN exam in 2023 passed on their first attempt. Source: https://mn.gov/boards/assets/2020-2023_RN_NCLEX_tcm21-280648.pdf

ABOUT RASMUSSEN UNIVERSITY:

Rasmussen University, a university accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, an institutional accreditation agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education (www.hlcommission.org), is dedicated to changing lives and the communities it serves through innovative educational programs. As a pioneer in career-focused education since 1900, the University is defining a new generation of higher education that focuses on competency-based education, technology and transferable skills. Rasmussen offers undergraduate and graduate programs online and in person at 22 campuses around the country. The University is designed to lift and support its students every step of the way, from each student's first credential to their last. Rasmussen is dedicated to global enrichment, serving the underserved and meeting the evolving needs of diverse students, communities and economies. Rasmussen encourages its students, faculty and staff to strive for academic excellence, community enrichment and service to the public good. Rasmussen is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Public Education, Inc. (Nasdaq: APEI). For more information about Rasmussen University, please visit www.rasmussen.edu.

ABOUT AMERICAN PUBLIC EDUCATION, INC.:

American Public Education, Inc. (Nasdaq: APEI), through its institutions American Public University System (APUS), Rasmussen University, Hondros College of Nursing and Graduate School USA (GSUSA) provides education that transforms lives, advances careers, and improves communities.

Contact:

Molly Andersen

Mobile: 903.920.4366

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Rasmussen University