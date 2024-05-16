Rasmussen University Launches Professional Achievement Grant for Saber Healthcare Group Employees

Between the grant and Saber Healthcare Group's tuition reimbursement program, qualified employees are now eligible for up to 100% tuition assistance on advanced post-licensure nursing degrees at Rasmussen

MINNEAPOLIS, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rasmussen University today announced the launch of a Professional Achievement Grant for Saber Healthcare Group affiliated communities' employees who are interested in advancing their nursing education and skills. Between the new grant and Saber Healthcare Group's tuition reimbursement program, qualified Saber employees are now eligible for up to 100 percent tuition assistance on Rasmussen's online Registered Nurse to Bachelor of Science in Nursing (RN to BSN) and Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) degree programs1.

Qualified Saber employees interested in campus-based programs or other online programs not covered by the Professional Achievement Grant may also be eligible for up to a 20% corporate grant2.

"At Rasmussen, we're committed to addressing the evolving needs of our healthcare workforce by offering access to high-quality, cost-effective programs designed to help healthcare professionals obtain the skills and knowledge needed to advance their careers and ultimately enhance patient care," said Paula Singer, president, and chief academic officer at Rasmussen University. "We're excited to extend our Professional Achievement Grant to Saber Healthcare Group's more than 17,000 employees—providing them the opportunity to start or continue their education with the possibility of no out-of-pocket costs as well as help Saber retain talent and fill a need for bachelor's and master's prepared nurses."

Rasmussen University is a national leader in nursing education. Along with its post-licensure RN to BSN and MSN programs, Rasmussen offers a Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP). Residentially, the University offers a full pre-licensure nursing ladder across its more than 20 campuses in six states, including a Practical Nursing Diploma (LPN), Professional Nursing Associate's degree (ADN) and BSN.

"Saber Healthcare Group is committed to supporting affiliated employees in their educational endeavors," said Sarah Whitesel, Director of Student Success Programs at Saber Healthcare Group. "We are excited to partner with Rasmussen University to offer this opportunity to our nursing leadership so they can continue in their pursuit of lifelong learning. We believe the Professional Achievement Grant will help to recruit and retain the best nursing leadership which ultimately benefit the residents in our affiliated Saber communities."

Rasmussen University also offers more than 50 career-focused online programs with access to resources and support on campus. Online programs are offered across eight areas of study, including health sciences, business, and technology.

To qualify for the new Professional Achievement Grant, students must be a full-time employee of the Saber Healthcare Group affiliated communities' with at least six months of employment with Saber and in good standing. Employees must also be in an improved leadership role and an RN to qualify for the grant.

For more information about the Professional Achievement Grant now available for Saber Healthcare Group employees visit https://corporate.rasmussen.edu/saber/.

