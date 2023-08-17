Rasmussen University Launches Post-Graduate Nurse Practitioner Specialization Certificates in Primary Care and Psychiatric-Mental Health

Certificates designed for working nurses with graduate level nursing degrees to expand skillset

or switch specializations.

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rasmussen University today launched four Post-Graduate Nurse Practitioner Certificates that enable nurses who already have a Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) and/or a doctoral degree in nursing to add a desired specialization. The online program is built for working nurses with in-person practicums arranged in their local communities. Specializations include:

Pediatric Primary Care;

Adult-Gerontology Primary Care;

Family Primary Care; and

Psychiatric-Mental Health.

Nurse Practitioners top the list of the fastest growing professions in the nation, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, with a projected growth rate of 46% by 2031. This is due in part to the projected physician shortage, according to a report from the Association of American Medical Colleges that identifies advanced practice registered nurses as a profession to help fill the gap.

"Rasmussen University has a long history of evolving our programming to meet the growing demand of our healthcare systems, including our MSN Nurse Practitioner program which launched last year. The new certificates we're announcing today will offer working nurses the ability to broaden their scope of practice—whether they are adding NP credentials for the first time, or adding an additional area of clinical specialization," said Paula Singer, president and chief academic officer, Rasmussen University.

With the addition of these four new certificates, Rasmussen now offers 16 post-licensure nursing program options at the master's degree level and above. The University's graduate nursing programs recently earned maximum accreditation terms from the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education.1

A national leader in prelicensure education, Rasmussen University offers a full nursing education ladder, from its Practical Nursing Diploma (PN/LPN) and Professional Nursing Associate's degree (ADN/RN) to its DNP. The University works with health systems nationwide to transform the relationship between nursing education and employment.

Across the nation, Health Professional Shortage Areas (HPSA) also known as "medical deserts" are rising rapidly, with rural and underserved communities feeling the demand for practitioners most acutely. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, 100 million Americans live in primary care HPSAs, and over 163 million live in mental health HPSAs.

"Nurses who are prepared with more than one clinical specialization can help fill provider gaps in shortage areas where these health professionals are desperately needed – whether that's a psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner who adds a primary care specialization, or someone who broadens their primary care focus," said Singer. "Having that additional credential allows nurse practitioners to provide a more integrated and holistic approach to care."

Adding a specialization may provide an antidote to nursing burnout, explained Singer. "Rather than leaving the profession, we hope seasoned nurses consider adding one of these credentials to switch the focus of their practice and discover a new passion in another area of the nursing field."

For more information on the new Post-Graduate Nurse Practitioner Certificates, please visit https://www.rasmussen.edu/degrees/nursing/post-graduate-nursing-certificates/nurse-practitioner-specializations/.

1The baccalaureate degree program in nursing, master's degree program in nursing, post-graduate APRN certificate program and Doctor of Nursing Practice at Rasmussen University are accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE), 655 K Street, NW, Suite 750, Washington, DC 20001, 202-887-6791.

ABOUT RASMUSSEN UNIVERSITY:

Rasmussen University, a university accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, an institutional accreditation agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education (www.hlcommission.org), is dedicated to changing lives and the communities it serves through innovative educational programs. As a pioneer in career-focused education since 1900, the University is defining a new generation of higher education that focuses on competency-based education, technology and transferable skills. Rasmussen offers undergraduate and graduate programs online and in person at 22 campuses around the country. The University is designed to lift and support its students every step of the way, from each student's first credential to their last. Rasmussen is dedicated to global enrichment, serving the underserved and meeting the evolving needs of diverse students, communities and economies. Rasmussen encourages its students, faculty and staff to strive for academic excellence, community enrichment and service to the public good. Rasmussen is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Public Education, Inc. (Nasdaq: APEI). For more information about Rasmussen University, please visit www.rasmussen.edu.

ABOUT AMERICAN PUBLIC EDUCATION, INC.:

American Public Education, Inc. (Nasdaq: APEI), through its institutions American Public University System (APUS), Rasmussen University, Hondros College of Nursing and Graduate School USA (GSUSA) provides education that transforms lives, advances careers, and improves communities.

