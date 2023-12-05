Rasmussen University Launches Professional Achievement Grant for Best Buy Employees

Between the grant and Best Buy's tuition reimbursement program, qualified Best Buy employees are now eligible for up to 100% tuition assistance on designated, online Master's programs

The Rasmussen University Professional Achievement Grant is an expansion of the University's tuition assistance alliance with Best Buy that first began in 2021. Qualified Best Buy employees looking to enroll in campus-based programs such as nursing, medical assisting and surgical technology, or online programs not covered by the new Professional Achievement Grant, may be eligible for up to a 20 percent corporate grant2.

"Best Buy is a major employer in the Twin Cities where we have campuses as well as across the nation. It's known for its commitment to employee development," said Paula Singer, president and chief academic officer at Rasmussen University. "We're thrilled to offer Best Buy employees additional education benefits through our Professional Achievement Grant—giving them the chance to start or continue their education with the possibility of no out-of-pocket costs as well as supporting Best Buy in retaining high-value talent."

Professional Achievement Grant Program and Employee Eligibility

This new offer includes the following programs in the Rasmussen University Schools of Business and Health Sciences2:

To qualify, Best Buy employees must be listed as a full-time employee at the course-start date and have at least six months of full-time or part-time continuous employment history. Additionally, you must not be on a leave of absence at either the course-start or end date, and you cannot leave the company before tuition disbursement.

Rasmussen University has been educating Minnesotans for more than 120 years. In addition to its local healthcare residential programs, Rasmussen offers more than 50 career-focused online programs with access to resources and support on campus. Online programs are offered across eight areas of study, including advance practice nursing, business, technology, education, and health sciences.

For more information about the Professional Achievement Grant now available for Best Buy employees, visit rasmussen.edu/bestbuy.

1Terms and conditions apply. 100% coverage is subject to employer policies and the student meeting all terms and conditions of the Rasmussen University Professional Achievement Grant. Program availability varies by state and campus. Federal, local and state taxes may apply.

2Students with applicable tuition rates at or lower than $239 per credit for full-time rates and $309 per credit for part-time rates are not eligible for any grants or scholarships offered by the University. Students enrolling in the Master of Science in Nursing degree program on or after January 2, 2023, may be eligible for institutional grants regardless of program or course tuition rate provided they meet all other applicable terms and conditions for the grants. In order to qualify for the grant, all admission requirements must be completed, and enrolling students must provide proof of eligibility by submitting proof of employment. Students cannot receive both corporate and military grants. For additional details visit: Rasmussen.edu/tuition. The Post-Graduate Nursing Certificates are not eligible for the Corporate Grant.

