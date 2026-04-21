Rasmussen University Launches Weekend Practical Nursing (LPN) Program at Fort Myers Campus

Weekend LPN program to help students balance life while meeting the growing demand for nurses in Southwest Florida

FORT MYERS, Fla., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rasmussen University is excited to announce the launch of a new weekend Practical Nursing (LPN) Diploma program at its Fort Myers campus, expanding access to high‑quality nursing education in Southwest Florida. Enrollment is now open with weekend classes beginning in July.

The weekend program mirrors the successful model currently offered at the Rasmussen University Tampa/Brandon, Central Pasco, and Orlando, Fla. campuses—combining flexible Friday–Sunday scheduling with academic support and real-world learning experiences. Students will engage in a mix of on-campus and online coursework, hands-on field experience, and optional self-directed assessments to prepare them to sit for the NCLEX-PN® and become safe, competent Licensed Practical Nurses (LPNs).

"We've seen tremendous success with our weekend LPN programs across Florida," said Terri Hothem, area dean of nursing, Rasmussen University. "These programs help students balance work, family, and education while gaining the essential skills and confidence needed for a rewarding nursing career. We're proud to bring this opportunity to Fort Myers and support the growing demand for practical nurses in our community."

Strong Demand for Licensed Practical Nurses in Florida

Florida's healthcare sector continues to experience increasing demand for Licensed Practical Nurses. According to projected workforce data from the Florida Center for Nursing, the nursing workforce was able to meet about 85% of demand in 2022, and that number is projected to drop to roughly 55% by 2037, underscoring a growing shortage of practical nurses in the state.

"A career as a LPN offers meaningful work in diverse settings, including hospitals, long-term care facilities, physician offices, and home health agencies, and serves as a vital pathway to continued growth in the nursing profession," said Hothem.

About the Rasmussen University Practical Nursing Program

Rasmussen University's Practical Nursing Diploma program prepares students to enter the nursing profession with the skills, knowledge, and confidence needed to provide safe, compassionate care, and can be completed in as few as 15 months1. Students gain hands-on experience through clinical placements and lab simulations while learning from experienced nursing faculty.

The program is designed to make nursing education accessible for working adults and career changers:

Eight start dates per year





No prerequisite coursework required for admission





No waiting list at many campuses for qualified applicants





No need to apply twice

"Accessible, high-quality nursing education makes a real difference for both students and the patients they serve," said Tom Toner, campus executive director, Rasmussen University—Fort Myers. "By expanding our weekend LPN program to Fort Myers, we're helping more individuals launch meaningful healthcare careers right here in Southwest Florida."

To learn more about the new weekend Practical Nursing Diploma program at the Fort Myers campus, please visit: https://www.rasmussen.edu/locations/florida/fort-myers/

NCLEX-PN is a registered trademark of the National Council of State Boards of Nursing, Inc.

1Completion time is dependent on transfer credits accepted and the number of courses completed each term.

ABOUT RASMUSSEN UNIVERSITY:

Rasmussen University, a university accredited by the Higher Learning Commission—an institutional accreditation agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education (www.hlcommission.org)—is committed to enriching our communities by providing innovative, career-ready higher learning and outstanding healthcare education. The University offers undergraduate and graduate programs online and in person at 20 campuses across the country across eight areas of study. Since 1900, Rasmussen has been creating opportunities, transforming lives, and strengthening communities through person-centered career-focused education. In 2025, the University celebrated 125 years of empowering students to achieve their goals and make a lasting impact. Rasmussen University is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Public Education, Inc. (Nasdaq: APEI). Learn more at www.rasmussen.edu.

ABOUT AMERICAN PUBLIC EDUCATION, INC.:

American Public Education, Inc. (Nasdaq: APEI), through its institutions American Public University System (APUS), Rasmussen University and Hondros College of Nursing provides education that transforms lives, advances careers, and improves communities.

Contact: Molly Andersen

Mobile: 903.920.4366

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Rasmussen University