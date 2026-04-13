Rasmussen University to Celebrate 450 Graduates at its Illinois Commencement Ceremony

The ceremony will recognize graduates from the Classes of 2025 and 2026, honoring those who completed their programs over the past year. The event will bring together graduates, families, faculty and staff to celebrate their accomplishments and mark the beginning of their next chapter as professionals and community leaders across the University's eight areas of study: business, design, education, health sciences, human services, justice studies, nursing, and technology.

"This ceremony is one of the most meaningful moments of the academic year," said Dr. Carrie Daninhirsch, provost at Rasmussen University. "Rasmussen is proud to continue honoring a legacy rooted in expanding opportunity through education. Each graduate represents the perseverance and dedication that education makes possible, and we're excited to see the impact they will make in their communities and careers."

Commencement Speakers

The ceremony will feature remarks from several distinguished speakers representing the Rasmussen community and the industries its graduates serve.

Keynote Speaker:

Kristie Geil, DNP, MSN, RN, CENP, chief nursing officer at UW Health Northern Illinois, will deliver the keynote address. Dr. Geil, a recognized nurse leader with nearly 30 years of healthcare experience, has led initiatives across rural hospitals and complex healthcare systems in Illinois and Wisconsin. Her work emphasizes patient safety, quality outcomes, workforce development, and community-centered care.

Rasmussen University selected Dr. Geil as the keynote speaker to highlight the growing demand for skilled healthcare professionals and to inspire graduates—particularly those in nursing and health sciences, which comprise a large portion of Rasmussen's graduates—to lead and innovate in the evolving healthcare landscape. Dr. Geil earned her Doctor of Nursing Practice in Leadership from Bradley University and is deeply committed to developing the next generation of nurse leaders.

Graduate Speaker:

Beatrice Agbayewa, a December 2025 graduate of Rasmussen University's Associate's Degree in Nursing program at the Romeoville/Joliet campus, will represent the graduating class. Inspired by a close friend who began the program, Agbayewa started her nursing journey but stepped away after facing medical setbacks. Determined to finish what she started, she returned to complete her degree—earning a place on the Dean's List and Honor Roll while serving as president of the Rasmussen Student Nurses Association. She credits Rasmussen's faculty and advisors for their guidance and support along the way.

Alumni Speaker:

Doris Jones, a 2021 graduate of Rasmussen University who earned her Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education Leadership, summa cum laude, will welcome graduates into the University's alumni community. Jones currently serves as assistant director at the Bright Horizons UChicago Child Development Center Drexel.

During the ceremony, Jones will help lead the Alumni Pinning Ceremony, a special tradition symbolizing each graduate's transition from student to alumnus and their entry into Rasmussen's community of more than 84,000 alumni.

Additional 2026 Commencement Ceremonies

The Illinois ceremony is the first of three commencement celebrations taking place across the country in 2026.

Florida Commencement

Saturday, June 13, 2026

Yuengling Center, Tampa, FL

Minnesota Commencement

Saturday, September 19, 2026

Roy Wilkins Auditorium, St. Paul, MN

To learn more about Rasmussen University's 2026 commencement ceremonies, visit:

https://www.rasmussen.edu/student-experience/graduation/.

ABOUT RASMUSSEN UNIVERSITY:

Rasmussen University, a university accredited by the Higher Learning Commission—an institutional accreditation agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education (www.hlcommission.org)—is committed to enriching our communities by providing innovative, career-ready higher learning and outstanding healthcare education. The University offers undergraduate and graduate programs online and in person at 20 campuses across the country across eight areas of study. Since 1900, Rasmussen has been creating opportunities, transforming lives, and strengthening communities through person-centered career-focused education. In 2025, the University celebrated 125 years of empowering students to achieve their goals and make a lasting impact. Rasmussen University is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Public Education, Inc. (Nasdaq: APEI). Learn more at www.rasmussen.edu.

ABOUT AMERICAN PUBLIC EDUCATION, INC.:

American Public Education, Inc. (Nasdaq: APEI), through its institutions American Public University System (APUS), Rasmussen University and Hondros College of Nursing provides education that transforms lives, advances careers, and improves communities.

Contact: Molly Andersen

Mobile: 903.920.4366

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Rasmussen University