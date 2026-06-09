Rasmussen University to Celebrate 800 Graduates at its Florida Commencement Ceremony

Graduates from 34 states to gather in Tampa for Rasmussen University's largest to date 2026 commencement celebration

TAMPA, Fla., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rasmussen University is proud to celebrate the achievements of more than 800 graduates during its 2026 Florida Commencement Ceremony on Saturday, June 13 at 11 a.m. at the Yuengling Center and via livestream. Graduates registered for the ceremony represent 34 different states and locally from Rasmussen University's six Florida campuses: Tampa/Brandon, Central Pasco, Ocala, North Orlando, Orlando and Fort Myers.

A Rasmussen University graduate crosses the stage during the 2025 Florida Commencement Ceremony at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida, celebrating the culmination of their hard work and academic achievement.

The ceremony will recognize graduates from the Classes of 2025 and 2026, honoring those who completed their programs over the past year. The event will bring together graduates, families, faculty and staff to celebrate their accomplishments and mark the beginning of their next chapter as professionals and community leaders across the University's eight areas of study: nursing, health sciences, business, education, human services, justice studies, design and technology.

Among the graduates being celebrated in-person or virtually are approximately 70 master's degree graduates, 200 bachelor's degree graduates, 550 associate's degree graduates and 230 certificate or diploma graduates. More than 130 graduates are earning a second or additional degree from Rasmussen University, demonstrating the University's commitment to supporting lifelong learning and career growth.

"This ceremony represents the resilience, determination and purpose of our graduates," said Dr. Carrie Daninhirsch, provost at Rasmussen University. "Many of our students balance work, family and personal responsibilities while pursuing their education. Commencement is an opportunity to celebrate not only their academic accomplishments, but also the meaningful impact they will make in their careers and communities."

Commencement Speakers

The ceremony will feature remarks from several distinguished speakers representing the Rasmussen community and the industries its graduates serve.

Keynote Speaker:

Darcelle Welker, MSN, RN, CN-ML, will deliver the keynote address. Welker is a respected nursing leader, coach and advocate for whole-person wellness with more than 30 years of oncology nursing experience at Moffitt Cancer Center. She currently serves as director of nursing at Moffitt, where she is known for building high-performing teams, fostering employee engagement, and leading with compassion, excellence and patient-centered care.

Beyond her work in nursing leadership, Welker is the founder of a coaching business dedicated to helping high-achieving women reclaim their health, purpose and vitality. Her message to graduates is grounded in the belief that lifelong learning and living with purpose begins with authenticity and courage.

Graduate Speaker:

Brian Lange, a June 2026 graduate of Rasmussen University's Human Services Associate's degree program, will represent the graduating class. Lange is a retired U.S. Navy veteran and single father of two who dedicated himself to rebuilding his life and serving others after overcoming significant personal challenges during his military career.

Following his retirement from the Navy in 2021, Lange discovered his passion for helping others while working as a case manager assisting homeless veterans with securing housing and support services. His experiences inspired him to pursue a career in human services and continue making a difference in his community. As the Florida Commencement graduate speaker, Lange represents the determination, purpose and second chances that define Rasmussen University graduates.

Alumni Speaker:

Vrinda Patel, RN, a 2024 graduate of Rasmussen University who earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the North Orlando campus, will welcome graduates into the University's alumni community. Patel currently serves as a registered nurse at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia while pursuing her Doctor of Nursing Practice degree.

Patel began her Rasmussen University journey during the COVID-19 pandemic after witnessing the support and guidance her brother received as a Rasmussen student. Throughout her academic journey, she remained focused on her passion for patient care and commitment to making a difference in the lives of others through nursing.

During the ceremony, Patel will help lead the Alumni Pinning Ceremony, a special tradition symbolizing each graduate's transition from student to alumnus and their entry into Rasmussen University's community of more than 84,000 alumni.

Additional 2026 Commencement Ceremonies

The Florida ceremony is the second and largest to date of three commencement celebrations taking place across the country in 2026.

Illinois Commencement

Rasmussen University celebrated the achievements of more than 450 graduates during its Illinois Commencement Ceremony on April 16, bringing together graduates, families, faculty and staff from across 24 states to recognize the accomplishments of the Classes of 2025 and 2026.

Up Next: Minnesota Commencement

Saturday, September 19, 2026

Roy Wilkins Auditorium, St. Paul, MN

To learn more about Rasmussen University's 2026 commencement ceremonies, visit:

Rasmussen University Commencement Information

ABOUT RASMUSSEN UNIVERSITY:

Rasmussen University, a university accredited by the Higher Learning Commission—an institutional accreditation agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education (www.hlcommission.org)—is committed to enriching our communities by providing innovative, career-ready higher learning and outstanding healthcare education. The University offers undergraduate and graduate programs online and in person at 20 campuses across the country across eight areas of study. Since 1900, Rasmussen has been creating opportunities, transforming lives, and strengthening communities through person-centered career-focused education. In 2025, the University celebrated 125 years of empowering students to achieve their goals and make a lasting impact. Rasmussen University is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Public Education, Inc. (Nasdaq: APEI). Learn more at www.rasmussen.edu.

ABOUT AMERICAN PUBLIC EDUCATION, INC.:

American Public Education, Inc. (Nasdaq: APEI), through its institutions American Public University System (APUS), Rasmussen University and Hondros College of Nursing provides education that transforms lives, advances careers, and improves communities.

Contact: Molly Andersen

Mobile: 903.920.4366

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Rasmussen University