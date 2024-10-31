Rasmussen University Professional Nursing Associate's Degree in Nursing Program in Romeoville, Illinois Earns Initial ACEN Accreditation

National accreditation highlights the University's commitment to meeting and exceeding nursing education standards

ROMEOVILLE, Ill., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rasmussen University today announced its Professional Nursing Associate's Degree in Nursing (ADN/RN) program at the Romeoville/Joliet, Ill. campus—along with its off-campus instructional sites in Aurora/Naperville, Mokena/Tinley Park, and Rockford—has earned initial accreditation from the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN). This prestigious recognition signifies that the nursing program has met or exceeded the rigorous standards and criteria for educational quality, preparing students to successfully enter the nursing profession.

"We are thrilled to receive initial accreditation for our ADN program in Romeoville and our instructional sites across the region," said Donna Reid, regional dean of Nursing Academics at Rasmussen University. "This achievement reflects the hard work and dedication of our faculty, staff, and students in meeting nursing education's highest standards. We remain committed to delivering a top-tier educational experience that prepares our graduates to be confident and capable leaders in the healthcare field."

Preparing the Next Generation of Nurses with a Hybrid Professional Nursing Program

The Rasmussen University Professional Nursing Associate's Degree in Nursing program prepares students to become registered nurses through a comprehensive curriculum that blends classroom learning with campus lab simulation and hands-on clinical experience. The program emphasizes patient-centered care, safety, teamwork, and leadership, equipping graduates with the skills needed to thrive in today's complex healthcare environment. Additionally, students can benefit from the program's accelerated format, which allows them to complete their degree and enter the workforce in as few as 18 months1. Graduates are eligible to sit for the NCLEX-RN exam to pursue licensure as registered nurses.

ACEN accreditation in Illinois is a significant milestone, as it assures students, employers, and the community that Rasmussen University's Professional Nursing program adheres to the national standards required for nursing education programs and contribute to improving the overall quality of nursing education across the United States.

Rasmussen University is a national leader in nursing education. Along with its ADN program, the University offers a full suite of nursing programs—from a Practical Nursing (LPN) Diploma to a Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP).

For more information about the Rasmussen University Professional Nursing Associate's Degree in Nursing (ADN/RN) program, visit https://www.rasmussen.edu/degrees/nursing/professional-nursing/.

To learn more about the Rasmussen University School of Nursing, please visit https://www.rasmussen.edu/degrees/nursing/.

1 Completion time is dependent on transfer credits accepted and number of courses completed each term

ABOUT RASMUSSEN UNIVERSITY:

Rasmussen University, a university accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, an institutional accreditation agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education (www.hlcommission.org), is dedicated to changing lives and the communities it serves through innovative educational programs. As a pioneer in career-focused education since 1900, the University is defining a new generation of higher education that focuses on competency-based education, technology and transferable skills. Rasmussen offers undergraduate and graduate programs online and in person at 20 campuses around the country. The University is designed to lift and support its students every step of the way, from each student's first credential to their last. Rasmussen is dedicated to global enrichment, serving the underserved and meeting the evolving needs of diverse students, communities and economies. Rasmussen encourages its students, faculty and staff to strive for academic excellence, community enrichment and service to the public good. Rasmussen is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Public Education, Inc. (Nasdaq: APEI). For more information about Rasmussen University, please visit www.rasmussen.edu.

ABOUT AMERICAN PUBLIC EDUCATION, INC.:

American Public Education, Inc. (Nasdaq: APEI), through its institutions American Public University System (APUS), Rasmussen University, Hondros College of Nursing and Graduate School USA (GSUSA) provides education that transforms lives, advances careers, and improves communities.

