Rasmussen University Relocates to South Topeka with New Campus

Grand Opening celebration on April 19 celebrates Rasmussen's 10th Anniversary in Topeka



TOPEKA, Kan., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rasmussen University today announced the opening of its new Topeka campus located at 3722 SW Burlingame Road, a relocation and expansion of their former location in the north metro. The campus opening coincides with the University's 10th anniversary in the Topeka community.

"We're thrilled to mark the occasion by welcoming students to our incredible new space that will support their learning and growth," said Jason Allen, campus executive director, Rasmussen University Topeka campus. "I am also excited that we have the opportunity to re-invest in the Topeka community and provide career-ready education that supports our local workforce."

Students in the ACEN-accredited1 Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN) and CCNE-accredited2 Bachelor of Science in Nursing programs will have the opportunity to learn in a new state-of-the-art Nursing Skills laboratory and Simulation Center that features simulation, control and debrief rooms, a nursing station, and medication and prep rooms.

"This facility enables our programming to remain future-focused as we prepare the next generation of nurses to meet the critical healthcare demand throughout the region," said Jamie Magana, dean of nursing, Rasmussen University. "Our students are excited to work with the SIM technology, as faculty guide them in developing clinical decision-making skills, professional confidence and compassionate patient-focused care."

The new campus also features large high-tech classrooms, quiet commons and study spaces, and meeting rooms. As with the previous campus, community organizations can book conference rooms and meeting spaces at no charge.

Conveniently situated at the junction of I-470, I-335 and Highway 75, the new campus in south Topeka provides easy access for students throughout the region, including commuters from Lawrence, Manhattan and Wichita, Kan.

A Grand Opening celebration is scheduled for April 19, noon-2 p.m. The event includes remarks from local officials and Rasmussen leaders, a ribbon-cutting ceremony, refreshments, and guided tours of the facility. Please RSVP to join the event, here: https://bit.ly/RasTopekaOpening.

To learn more about the Rasmussen University Topeka campus, please visit https://www.rasmussen.edu/locations/kansas/topeka/.

ABOUT RASMUSSEN UNIVERSITY:

Rasmussen University, a university accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, an institutional accreditation agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education (www.hlcommission.org), is dedicated to changing lives and the communities it serves through innovative educational programs. As a pioneer in career-focused education since 1900, the University is defining a new generation of higher education that focuses on competency-based education, technology and transferable skills. Rasmussen offers undergraduate and graduate programs online and in person at 22 campuses around the country. The University is designed to lift and support its students every step of the way, from each student's first credential to their last. Rasmussen is dedicated to global enrichment, serving the underserved and meeting the evolving needs of diverse students, communities and economies. Rasmussen encourages its students, faculty and staff to strive for academic excellence, community enrichment and service to the public good. Rasmussen is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Public Education, Inc. (Nasdaq: APEI). For more information about Rasmussen University, please visit www.rasmussen.edu.

1The associate nursing program at Rasmussen University at the Overland Park campus (with an off-campus instructional site in Topeka) located in Overland Park, Kansas, is accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN), 3390 Peachtree Road NE, Suite 1400, Atlanta, GA 30326, 404-975-5000. The most recent accreditation decision made by the ACEN Board of Commissioners for the associate nursing program is Continuing Accreditation with Conditions. View the public information disclosed by the ACEN regarding this program at http://www.acenursing.us/accreditedprograms/programSearch.htm

2The Bachelor of Science in Nursing and Master of Science in Nursing degree program is accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE), 655 K Street, NW, Suite 750, Washington, DC 20001, 202-887-6791.

Contact: Sharon Rolenc

Mobile: 612.720.2083

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Rasmussen University