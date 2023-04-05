Rasmussen University Reopens North Orlando Campus Featuring New Nursing Simulation Center and Expanded Academic Space

Spring Quarter 2023 marks the first time students are back on campus since Hurricane Ian

ORLANDO, Fla., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rasmussen University today announced the re-opening of its North Orlando campus following extensive renovations that increased its academic learning space by nearly 50 percent. The start of Spring Quarter this week marks the first time students have been back on campus since late September.

Renovations to the North Orlando campus started before Hurricane Ian hit Florida. When the storm caused flooding in the area, students were relocated to an emergency learning site in South Orlando – where they remained once renovations resumed.

"It is great to be back in Altamonte Springs. Our students are excited to start their classes in this new space with expanded facilities, equipment, and technology," said K'Charis Drewery, interim campus executive director, Rasmussen University North Orlando. "The campus renovations were designed to meet the growing need for healthcare professionals throughout the region, and we look forward to strengthening employer relationships in the area."

In addition to upgrading two existing Nursing Skills Labs, the campus now features a new high-tech Nursing Simulation Center with updated technology, including:

Four simulation rooms

Two control rooms

Two debrief rooms

Nursing charting stations

"Our new high-fidelity Simulation Center features realistic clinical suites for learners to practice in a safe and immersive environment. Each room is equipped with a variety of simulators allowing our students to act in the role of the nurse in a fully interactive manner," said Drewery. "Dedicated debrief rooms provide trained faculty a space for students to review their experience through video playback, self-reflection and feedback."

The Rasmussen University North Orlando campus opened in 2018, joining five other Florida campuses. The first residential programs offered included the Associate's Degree in Nursing and the Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Additionally, the University offers over 50 career-focused programs across seven areas of study, including Business, Design, Education, Health Sciences, Justice Studies, Nursing and Technology. Many of these programs are fully online.

For more info on the North Orlando campus, visit https://www.rasmussen.edu/locations/florida/orlando/.

