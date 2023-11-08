Rasmussen University Sponsors Green Bay Gamblers' Military and Veteran Appreciation Night

Military personnel and veterans to receive free admission; Giveaway to first 1,000 fans

GREEN BAY, Wis., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rasmussen University is thrilled to announce its sponsorship of Military and Veteran Appreciation Night, presented by the Green Bay Gamblers. The event, which is dedicated to honoring our nation's heroes, will take place on Veterans Day, Sat., Nov. 11, at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon, Wisc. Game time is 6:05 p.m.

As the title sponsor, Rasmussen is proud to demonstrate its unwavering support for the brave men and women who have served or are currently serving in the military. Highlights of the evening include:

Free Admission for Military Personnel and Veterans: In partnership with the Gamblers, Rasmussen is pleased to extend our appreciation to all military personnel and veterans by offering free admission to the game. This includes all who have served or are currently serving in the military.

The first 1,000 fans through the doors will receive a unique Rasmussen University and Green Bay Gamblers branded "Goalie Glove" oven mitt.

Meat Raffle: This fundraising activity supports local disabled American veterans and various other community-based veteran's groups and service programs. Free meat samples and prizes will be given throughout the game.

"This special night of hockey and gratitude is our way of showing thanks and appreciation for our veterans and military personnel throughout Green Bay and its surrounding areas," said Bill Panella, campus executive director, Rasmussen University—Green Bay. "We encourage community members to invite the veterans in their lives to come out to the game on November 11 for some family fun, good food and great entertainment—and help us honor those who have sacrificed so much for our country."

Rasmussen University has been educating the Green Bay community for more than 15 years and is proud of its role in helping to meet the critical need for nurses and medical assistants in eastern Wisconsin. A national leader in prelicensure education, the University offers a full nursing education ladder, from its Practical Nursing Diploma (PN/LPN) to its Professional Nursing Associate's degree (ADN), which is available in Green Bay, to a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) and graduate offerings at the MSN and DNP levels.

In addition to its local healthcare residential programs, Rasmussen offers more than 50 career-focused online programs with access to resources and support on campus. Online programs are offered across eight areas of study, including advance practice nursing, business, technology, education, and health sciences.

For more information about the Rasmussen University Green Bay campus and its program offerings, please visit https://www.rasmussen.edu/locations/wisconsin/green-bay/.

For more information about the Green Bay Gamblers and ticket information, please visit https://gamblershockey.com/.

