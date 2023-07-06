Rasmussen University's Graduate Nursing Programs Earn Maximum Accreditation Terms from Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education

Master of Science in Nursing earns continuing accreditation for 10 years; Doctor of Nursing Practice earns initial accreditation for five years

MINNEAPOLIS, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rasmussen University today announced its graduate nursing programs have earned maximum accreditation terms from the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE). Specifically, the Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) program earned continuing accreditation through CCNE1 for a full ten-year accreditation term, the maximum time granted for continuing programs. In addition, Rasmussen's Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) program—a new candidate for accreditation—received initial accreditation through CCNE2 for a five-year term, the maximum given for a newly designed program.

"These accreditation milestones highlight Rasmussen's commitment to meeting rigorous education standards," said Dr. Karin Polifko, vice president of nursing and associate provost, Rasmussen University. "Students enrolled in our graduate nursing programs expect an exceptional learning experience that prepares them to advance the nursing profession and drive positive change in today's complex and evolving healthcare environment. I am so proud of our history of accreditation outcomes. With our Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program, which was accredited for a full ten-year term in 2019, we now offer a suite of accredited nursing degrees and certificates that prepare students to answer our nation's call for nursing care."

Online MSN Program Helping to Advance Nursing Profession

The Rasmussen University Master of Science in Nursing degree program helps licensed registered nurses with their BSN degree advance their education and build their identity as a nurse leader until they've met their career goals. Courses are offered online with local practicums—making it easier for working nurses to continue their education without taking a break from their careers. Students can choose between three professional leadership specializations or pursue their Nurse Practitioner credential with the choice of four specializations, including:

MSN specializations:

Nursing Leadership and Administration

Nursing Education

Healthcare Technology, Simulation and Informatics

MSN-NP specializations:

Adult-Gerontology Primary Care Nurse Practitioner

Family Nurse Practitioner

Pediatric Primary Care Nurse Practitioner

Psychiatric-Mental Health Nurse Practitioner

Nursing professionals who already have their MSN or DNP degree can expand their leadership skills or pursue a new specialization with a Post-Graduate Nursing Certificate. Certificates include Nursing Leadership and Administration, Nursing Education and Healthcare Technology, Simulation and Informatics.

Doctor of Nursing Practice Focuses on Impacting Healthcare Outcomes

Rasmussen's MSN program creates a clear path for students to earn their Doctor of Nursing Practice. The DNP program at Rasmussen University focuses on impacting healthcare outcomes through direct or indirect care with a choice of two specializations, including Executive Leadership or Public Health and Policy. The University is one of a few institutions to offer a DNP in Public Health and Policy as a combined specialization. Rasmussen's MSN and DNP courses are also built through Empowered Learning™, which allows students to learn by doing real-world projects and manage their own pace.

"Rasmussen's competency-based education is one of the best models available for busy nurses who strive to balance work and school. Students tell us that the model's authentic assessment feels relevant for the skills and knowledge they need to apply immediately in their careers," said Dr. Josh Hamilton, assistant vice president & dean, Post-Licensure Programs, School of Nursing at Rasmussen University. "I couldn't be more pleased that our CCNE-accredited graduate nursing programs are recognized for their rigor and the intentional approach we take to design these programs for working nurses."

Rasmussen University is also a national leader in pre-licensure nursing education. The University offers a full nursing education ladder, from its Practical Nursing Diploma (PN/LPN) and Professional Nursing Associate's degree (ADN/RN) to its DNP. The University works with health systems nationwide to transform the relationship between nursing education and employment.

To learn more about the CCNE-accredited Master of Science in Nursing program at Rasmussen University, visit https://www.rasmussen.edu/degrees/nursing/master-science-nursing/.

To learn more about Rasmussen's CCNE-accredited Doctor of Nursing Program, visit https://www.rasmussen.edu/degrees/nursing/doctor-nursing-practice/.

1The master's degree program in nursing at Rasmussen University is accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education.

Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education:

655 K Street, NW

Suite 750

Washington, DC 20001

202-887-6791

2The Doctor of Nursing Practice program at Rasmussen University is accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education.

Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education:

655 K Street, NW

Suite 750

Washington, DC 20001

202-887-6791

