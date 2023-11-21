Rasmussen University's Prelicensure Nursing programs in Mankato and St. Cloud, Minnesota earn Maximum Accreditation Terms from Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN)

Practical Nursing Diploma and Professional Nursing Associates' degree programs earn continuing accreditation for eight years

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rasmussen University today announced its prelicensure nursing programs in Mankato and St. Cloud, Minn. have earned maximum accreditation terms from the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN)1. Specifically, both the Practical Nursing (PN/LPN) Diploma and Professional Nursing Associate's Degree (ADN/RN) programs earned continuing accreditation for a full eight-year accreditation term, the maximum time granted for continuing programs.

"These accreditation milestones highlight Rasmussen's commitment to meeting rigorous education standards," said Dr. Alexandra Torres, regional dean of Nursing Academics, Rasmussen University. "Students enrolled in our prelicensure nursing programs expect a high-quality learning experience that prepares them to be competent and compassionate healthcare professionals."

About the Rasmussen Practical Nursing Diploma Program

The Rasmussen University Practical Nursing Diploma program prepares students to become a licensed practical nurse (LPN) in as few as 12 months2. Students learn from compassionate experts who have centered their working lives around helping nurses grow and succeed. The program is a great way to get into a nursing role, and right now, students may be eligible to save up to $2,000 on tuition with Rasmussen's LPN Care Grant3.

About the Rasmussen Professional Nursing Associate's Degree Program

Students can earn their Associate's Degree in Nursing (ADN) at Rasmussen in as few as 21 months2 and become a registered nurse (RN). With a mix of online courses, on-campus lab simulations and clinical experiences, students will be prepared to sit for the NCLEX-RN® exam4 and provide compassionate care. Also, unlike many other nursing schools, Rasmussen does not require prerequisite coursework, and there are no wait lists at most campuses for qualified applicants5.

"Nurses continue to be in high demand across the nation. In central Minnesota, employers tell us they are especially looking for practical nurses who are high-quality and well-prepared," said Kimberly Korneck, dean of Nursing, Rasmusen University—St. Cloud. "At Rasmussen, we utilize evidence-based practices and stay current with our professional development as a priority for our faculty—focusing on clinical reasoning and clinical judgement."

"Students tell us they appreciate our friendly staff and faculty who are dedicated to their success and fostering a supportive environment. Our students are people with lives, and that matters to us," said Dr. Tiffany Garrioch, dean of Nursing, Rasmussen University—Mankato. "Employers in southwest Minnesota say they appreciate how professional our graduates are—how inspired they are to help others, and how encouraging it is to see them have goals of continuing their education and growth in nursing."

Rasmussen University is a national leader in pre-licensure nursing education. The University offers a full nursing education ladder, from its Practical Nursing Diploma, Professional Nursing Associate's and Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) degree to its MSN and DNP. The University works with health systems nationwide to transform the relationship between nursing education and employment.

To learn more about the ACEN-accredited Practical Nursing Diploma program in Mankato and St. Coud, Minn., please visit: https://www.rasmussen.edu/degrees/nursing/practical-nursing/

To learn more about the ACEN-accredited Professional Nursing Associate's degree program in Mankato and St. Cloud, Minn., please visit: https://www.rasmussen.edu/degrees/nursing/professional-nursing/

1The associate nursing program and practical nursing program at Rasmussen University at the Mankato campus located in Mankato, Minnesota and the St. Cloud campus located in St. Cloud, Minnesota, is accredited by the:

Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN)

3390 Peachtree Road NE, Suite 1400

Atlanta, GA 30326

404-975-5000

The most recent accreditation decision made by the ACEN Board of Commissioners for the associate nursing program and practical nursing program is Continuing Accreditation.

View the public information disclosed by the ACEN regarding this program at https://www.acenursing.org/search-programs/.

2Completion time is dependent on transfer credits accepted and the number of courses completed each term.

3See www.rasmussen.edu/tuition/lpn-care-grant for full details of the LPN Care grant.

4NCLEX-RN is a registered trademark of the National Council of State Boards of Nursing, Inc.

5Select campuses have limited seats per start date that may result in qualified candidates not being selected for admission or being offered a position on a wait list.

About Rasmussen University:

Rasmussen University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, an institutional accreditation agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education (www.hlcommission.org) and is dedicated to changing lives and the communities it serves through innovative educational programs. As a pioneer in career-focused education since 1900, the University is defining a new generation of higher education that focuses on competency-based education, technology and transferable skills. Rasmussen offers undergraduate and graduate programs online and in person at 22 campuses around the country. The University is designed to lift and support its students every step of the way, from each student's first credential to their last. Rasmussen is dedicated to global enrichment, serving the underserved and meeting the evolving needs of diverse students, communities and economies. Rasmussen encourages its students, faculty, and staff to strive for academic excellence, community enrichment and service to the public good. Rasmussen is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Public Education, Inc. (Nasdaq: APEI). For more information about Rasmussen University, please visit www.rasmussen.edu.

About American Public Education, Inc.:

American Public Education, Inc. (Nasdaq: APEI), through its institutions American Public University System (APUS), Rasmussen University, Hondros College of Nursing and Graduate School USA (GSUSA) provides education that transforms lives, advances careers, and improves communities.

