Rasmussen University's Radiologic Technology Program in Ocala Earns Maximum Reaccreditation Term from the JRCERT

Accreditation milestone highlights Rasmussen's commitment to meeting rigorous education standards

OCALA, Fla., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rasmussen University today announced its Radiologic Technology Associate's degree program in Ocala, Fla. has earned the maximum reaccreditation of eight years from the Joint Review Committee on Education in Radiology Technology (JRCERT)1. The Ocala program, which received initial accreditation three years ago, joins the Radiologic Technology program at Rasmussen's Lake Elmo/Woodbury campus which received an eight-year maximum reaccreditation term in 20211.

"We are proud to receive the JRCERT reaccreditation, which demonstrates the rigorous academic quality of our programs to students and the public," says Tammy Renner, associate dean for Radiologic Technology at Rasmussen University. "You can see this in our graduates, who are highly qualified professionals who live out our mission of service for the public good."

Rasmussen's Radiologic Technology Program Provides Real-World Experience

With an Associate's degree in Radiologic Technology, students gain proficiency in diagnostic imaging, anatomy and physiology and radiation safety. Alongside their online courses, students get hands-on practice on campus in labs. They also gain experience with performing x-rays on patients at clinical sites in diverse practicum settings.

Students can complete their program in as few as 24 months2 and save money by taking interactive self-directed assessments, which allow them to show they've already achieved the skills and knowledge for a particular course. Upon graduation, students are also prepared to take the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists (ARRT) exam and earn the nationally recognized certification.

"We're proud to be one of the few options in our area that allows qualified students to get started in their program right away and graduate in just two years," said Dr. Dawn McNeil, Radiologic Technology program coordinator, Rasmussen University—Ocala. "Our grads are in great demand right now—in fact, all our recent grads had job offers before they even graduated. A growing and aging population here in Central Florida, combined with some of the largest retirement communities in the state, is driving the need for Radiologic Technologists both at hospitals as well as imaging centers that are popping up all over our community."

To learn more about the Rasmussen University JRCERT-accredited Radiologic Technology Associate's degree program in Ocala, visit https://www.rasmussen.edu/degrees/health-sciences/radiologic-technology/.

1The following Radiologic Technology Associate Degree programs at Rasmussen University are accredited by the Joint Review Committee on Education in Radiologic Technology (JRCERT):

Fort Myers campus in Florida was awarded initial accreditation in 2021 for a period of three years.

Lake Elmo / Woodbury campus in Minnesota was granted reaccreditation in 2021 for a period of eight years.

Ocala campus in Florida was granted reaccreditation in 2023 for a period of eight years.

Joint Review Committee on Education in Radiologic Technology, 20 North Wacker Drive, Suite 2850, Chicago, Illinois 60606-3182, [email protected], 312-704-5300.

2Completion time is dependent on the number of courses completed each term.

About Rasmussen University:

Rasmussen University, a university accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, an institutional accreditation agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education (www.hlcommission.org), is dedicated to changing lives and the communities it serves through innovative educational programs. As a pioneer in career-focused education since 1900, the University is defining a new generation of higher education that focuses on competency-based education, technology and transferable skills. Rasmussen offers undergraduate and graduate programs online and in person at 22 campuses around the country. The University is designed to lift and support its students every step of the way, from each student's first credential to their last. Rasmussen is dedicated to global enrichment, serving the underserved, and meeting the evolving needs of diverse students, communities, and economies. Rasmussen encourages its students, faculty, and staff to strive for academic excellence, community enrichment and service to the public good. Rasmussen is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Public Education, Inc. (Nasdaq: APEI). For more information about Rasmussen University, please visit www.rasmussen.edu.

About American Public Education, Inc.:

American Public Education, Inc. (Nasdaq: APEI), through its institutions American Public University System (APUS), Rasmussen University, Hondros College of Nursing and Graduate School USA (GSUSA) provides education that transforms lives, advances careers, and improves communities.

