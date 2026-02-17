Rate and Betterment Announce Partnership Offering Exclusive Mortgage Incentives to Eligible Customers Nationwide

CHICAGO and NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rate, a leading fintech company, today announced a new partnership with Betterment, a trusted wealth and savings platform, that provides Betterment customers with exclusive mortgage incentives on their path to homeownership.

Through this initiative, all Betterment customers with at least $100,000 in assets on the Betterment platform may be eligible for discounted mortgage rates and closing cost credits when applying for a residential mortgage through Rate.

"At Betterment, our mission is to empower people to build wealth with confidence and ease," said Mike Reust, President of Betterment. "Buying a home is a significant step on one's financial journey and by partnering with Rate, we can offer an additional tangible benefit to eligible customers who are ready to enter that next chapter."

Today's launch expands how Betterment helps more than 1 million customers grow their wealth and work toward financial goals. Rate brings 50-state licensing coverage, a high-volume underwriting platform and a digital mortgage experience designed to support customers through the application and closing process.

"This partnership focuses on delivering clear value to qualified customers," said Victor Ciardelli, CEO of Rate. "By working with Betterment, we are rewarding their qualified customers with discounted mortgage pricing via the most straightforward and transparent lending platform and experience in the industry."

The partnership is available nationwide, subject to eligibility and underwriting requirements.

Terms of the Offer: Offer available through 12/31/26 to qualified borrowers with over $100,000 across investing and cash held at Betterment at the time of application who access the Rate website for application through betterment.com/rate and close their residential mortgage loan with Rate; Betterment is not a mortgage lender or broker. Eligible borrowers may receive $500 off of their closing costs and up to a 0.75% interest rate discount for select FHA or conventional 30-year fixed rate mortgages on detached, single family homes used as primary residence. The interest rate discount is based on the national average mortgage rate as published by Mortgage News Daily on www.mortgagenewsdaily.com, which assumes a $500,000 mortgage amount, 780 FICO score and 75% Loan to value. If loan does not close for any reason, costs will not be refunded. This offer and/or receipt of application does not represent an approval for financing or interest rate guarantee. Interest rate discount, eligible loan products, and offer terms are subject to change or termination without notice. Not all borrowers will be approved. Borrower's final interest rate and/or closing costs will depend upon the specific characteristics of borrower's loan transaction, credit profile, and other criteria. Applicants are subject to credit and underwriting approval. Betterment and Rate are not affiliated. Mortgage products are offered by Guaranteed Rate Inc. DBA Rate, NMLS #2611. Operating as Guaranteed Rate, Inc. in New York. Rate is an Equal Housing Lender. Rate does not provide investment advisory services and is not acting as an agent of and is not endorsing Betterment. Additional restrictions apply. Betterment ad.

About Rate

Rate Companies is a leader in mortgage lending and digital financial services. Headquartered in Chicago, Rate has over 850 branches across all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Since its launch in 2000, Rate has helped more than 2 million homeowners with home purchase loans, refinances, and home equity loans. The company has cemented itself as an industry leader by introducing innovative technology, offering low rates, and delivering unparalleled customer service. Recent honors and awards include: a Best Mortgage Lender of 2025 by Fortune; Best Mortgage Lender of 2025 for First-Time Homebuyers by Forbes; a Best Mortgage Lender of 2025 for FHA Loans, Home Equity Loans, and Lower Credit Scores by NerdWallet; Best Mortgage Lender of 2025 for Digital Experience and Down Payment Assistance by Motley Fool; Chicago Agent Magazine's Lender of the Year for seven consecutive years. Visit rate.com for more information.

About Betterment

Betterment is a trusted wealth platform that provides modern, technology-driven solutions for investing, saving, and retirement. We empower customers to build wealth with confidence and ease via automated and self-directed investing, personalized financial advice, and high-yield cash management accounts. Betterment tailors its products and services to three distinct audiences, offering an award-winning web and mobile experience for retail investors, a 401(k) solution for small to mid-sized businesses through Betterment at Work, and an all-in-one custodial platform for independent RIAs through Betterment Advisor Solutions. Betterment helps more than 1 million customers manage over $65 billion in assets. Learn more at betterment.com.

SOURCE Rate