Rate App Expands into Auto Financing, Advancing Its All-in-One Lending Vision

CHICAGO, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rate, a leading fintech company, today announced the launch of Rate Auto Loans within the Rate App , expanding its digital platform beyond home financing and advancing its vision of delivering an all-in-one lending experience.

The introduction of auto financing follows a series of recent enhancements to the Rate App, reflecting the company's continued investment in building a centralized platform that supports home, financial, and everyday life decisions in one place. As the Rate App continues to evolve, Rate Auto Loans joins a growing ecosystem of tools that aim to give members greater clarity, control, and convenience in making financial decisions.

Rate Auto Loans allows members to explore vehicle purchase financing directly within the Rate App, extending the Rate experience beyond the home and into another life transaction. By embedding financing capabilities within the Rate App, Rate streamlines the auto-buying process and gives members earlier insight into their options before visiting a dealership.

"The way to optimally serve our customers is through providing 100% transparency and empowering them to make informed decisions," said Victor Ciardelli, CEO and founder of Rate. "We're not just adding an auto financing option to the Rate App. We're strengthening our overall lending platform so customers have access to clear, straightforward loan options that put them in control. When people understand their finances, they move forward with confidence and better state of wellbeing. That's the experience we're committed to delivering."

Currently available for vehicle purchases, Rate Auto Loans enables members to:

Understand financing eligibility before visiting a dealership

Access faster approval insights through advanced underwriting technology

Explore personalized, credit-friendly loan options without impacting their credit score

Reduce time spent at the dealership through a simplified digital experience

This financing capability is enabled through Rate's collaboration with Westlake Financial, allowing for broader approval opportunities and streamlined auto loan processing within the Rate App.

The launch underscores Rate's ongoing strategy to expand the Rate App's functionality, reinforcing its role as a centralized platform that supports members throughout their financial journey.

Since its expanded launch, the Rate App has grown into a comprehensive platform that integrates mortgage management, home search, financial tools, over 1,300 personal wellness videos and expert advice, and exclusive partner offerings into one cohesive experience. Members can access multiple embedded services and curated content streams within a single digital environment, simplifying financial decisions. The continued addition of new capabilities reflects Rate's strategy to evolve the Rate App beyond a mortgage tool into a broader financial platform.

All auto loan financing and terms are determined and provided solely by Westlake Financial.

About Rate

Rate Companies is a leader in mortgage lending and digital financial services. Headquartered in Chicago, Rate has over 850 branches across all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Since its launch in 2000, Rate has helped more than 2 million homeowners with home purchase loans, refinances, and home equity loans. The company has cemented itself as an industry leader by introducing innovative technology, offering low rates, and delivering unparalleled customer service. Recent honors and awards include: a Best Mortgage Lender of 2025 by Fortune; Best Mortgage Lender of 2025 for First-Time Homebuyers by Forbes; a Best Mortgage Lender of 2025 for FHA Loans, Home Equity Loans, and Lower Credit Scores by NerdWallet; Best Mortgage Lender of 2025 for Digital Experience and Down Payment Assistance by Motley Fool; Chicago Agent Magazine's Lender of the Year for seven consecutive years. Visit rate.com for more information.

