Victor Ciardelli and Rate Introduce Nationwide Mortgage Product Allowing Borrowers to Qualify Using Cryptocurrency Without Liquidation

RateFi is designed to incorporate verified digital assets into mortgage qualification, expanding access for a growing and underserved borrower segment

CHICAGO, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rate, a leader in fintech and modern mortgage innovation, introduced RateFi, which removes unnecessary friction from the mortgage process so buyers with cryptocurrency assets can build wealth without sacrificing the assets they believe in.

This new mortgage product is designed to bridge the gap between digital assets and traditional home financing. Available this month, RateFi enables qualified borrowers to use verified cryptocurrency as part of their income and asset qualification, without requiring liquidation—although eligible assets used for down payment or closing costs must be converted.

RateFi charts a new path to homeownership for crypto-forward borrowers and is fully built, priced, and operational within Rate's digital mortgage platform.

More than 10 percent of Americans hold digital assets, with many maintaining substantial six- and seven-figure portfolios. Despite the growth of digital wealth, mortgage lending has largely failed to evolve, often forcing qualified borrowers to liquidate assets, triggering tax consequences, or pursue complex pledged-loan structures that limit control over their holdings. RateFi addresses this gap by allowing borrowers to use verified, non-liquidated cryptocurrency as qualifying income and reserves within established mortgage frameworks.

"Digital assets are real assets, yet mortgage lending has treated them as invisible," said Kate Amor, EVP, Head of Enterprise Products at Rate. "RateFi changes that. We built this product to apply common-sense underwriting to a modern financial reality, allowing qualified borrowers to use their crypto without selling it, without gimmicks, and without stepping outside established lending standards. RateFi represents the first phase of a broader digital asset lending strategy the company plans to expand over time."

Industry-wide, RateFi is among the earliest institutional-grade mortgage programs offered by an independent mortgage bank, and is uniquely designed to scale. The program operates within existing non-QM structures and applies standard AML and KYC verification processes, ensuring institutional-grade compliance while expanding access for crypto-wealthy and self-employed borrowers with non-traditional profiles who have historically faced friction in the mortgage process.

"Crypto lending gets a lot of headlines," said Shant Banosian, President of Rate. "But this business is about closing loans consistently, compliantly, and at scale. RateFi runs within our existing platform, providing the underwriting, pricing, and operational support our loan officers rely on every day. It gives them another way to say yes to qualified borrowers without adding complexity."

Industry research from Rate found that digital asset holders are not seeking speculative lending. They are seeking practical ways to leverage existing wealth without triggering liquidation or unnecessary tax consequences. Borrowers increasingly prefer lenders who understand digital holdings and modern portfolio strategies. RateFi meets that demand by incorporating verified cryptocurrency holdings into its loan qualification process, creating a responsible and accessible path to homeownership.

"Digital assets represent real wealth," Banosian added. "RateFi expands who our loan officers can help and strengthens our ability to serve today's borrower, without adding friction to the process."

"As the definition of wealth evolves, lending needs to evolve with it. RateFi is the first step in Rate's broader digital asset lending roadmap," said Amor. "RateFi expands access responsibly to meet crypto-wealthy borrowers where they are today, while still maintaining the same disciplined credit standards that define our Rate portfolio product suite."

The launch positions Rate at the forefront of mortgage innovation as digital assets continue to move into the financial mainstream. RateFi will attract both crypto-wealthy borrowers seeking to diversify into real estate and top-producing loan officers looking for differentiated solutions in a competitive market.

The program is fully priced, operational, and available through Rate's existing digital mortgage platform. To get in touch and learn more, please visit https://www.rate.com/mortgage/ratefi .

