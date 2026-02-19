Seven Movement Mortgage Loan Officers Join Rate in December, Citing Platform and Growth Advantages

CHICAGO, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rate, a leading fintech company, today announced that seven loan officers from Movement Mortgage joined the company in December 2025 alone, marking a significant wave of competitive talent acquisition momentum to close out the year.

The loan officers — Gabriel Carter (Santa Barbara, CA); Katie Blake (Tarpon Springs, FL); Brandon Kelter (Tarpon Springs, FL); Alexandra Hunt (Tampa, FL); James Golotko (Lakeland, FL); Jason Buchanan (Tarpon Springs, FL); and Scott Miller (Tarpon Springs, FL) — made the move after evaluating Rate's technology platform, workflows, and growth infrastructure.

Their decision reflects a broader industry trend: top producers are seeking platforms that reduce friction, streamline operations, and free up time to focus more deeply on borrowers and referral partners.

"I made the move to Rate after spending time with their tech," said Gabriel Carter of Santa Barbara. "The loan officer and consumer apps are on another level, and once I saw how the whole platform works, it was obvious how it could help me grow my business."

"The technology is phenomenal, and what I can offer my borrowers and referral partners is top-notch," said Alexandra Hunt of Tampa. "Further, there are not a lot of mortgage companies that foster women in leadership like Rate does. I am excited to grow and learn from some amazing women in this industry."

In a challenging mortgage market where many companies are pulling back, Rate continues to invest in technology, product innovation, pricing advantages, and operational support designed specifically to help loan officers scale their business. The addition of seven Movement Mortgage originators in a single month underscores the company's accelerating momentum across multiple regions.

"Loan officers across the country are seeing what's different about working at Rate," said Shant Banosian, President of Rate. "We're focused on helping LOs grow their volume, and everything we do is designed with that in mind. From our tech and workflows to our products, pricing, and support, it all comes back to one idea: loan officers should be spending their time with borrowers and referral partners, not buried in busywork."

As competitors recalibrate, Rate continues to attract high-performing talent drawn to its platform, culture, and commitment to empowering originators to win in any market environment.

About Rate

Rate Companies is a leader in mortgage lending and digital financial services. Headquartered in Chicago, Rate has over 850 branches across all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Since its launch in 2000, Rate has helped more than 2 million homeowners with home purchase loans, refinances, and home equity loans. The company has cemented itself as an industry leader by introducing innovative technology, offering low rates, and delivering unparalleled customer service. Recent honors and awards include: a Best Mortgage Lender of 2025 by Fortune; Best Mortgage Lender of 2025 for First-Time Homebuyers by Forbes; a Best Mortgage Lender of 2025 for FHA Loans, Home Equity Loans, and Lower Credit Scores by NerdWallet; Best Mortgage Lender of 2025 for Digital Experience and Down Payment Assistance by Motley Fool; Chicago Agent Magazine's Lender of the Year for seven consecutive years. Visit rate.com for more information.

