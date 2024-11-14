Rate Insurance Expands AI Innovation, Unveils Features Aligned with Rate Intelligence, Enhancing Customer Experience and Agent Efficiency

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Building upon the recent corporate launch of Rate Intelligence, Rate Insurance, LLC, a subsidiary of Rate and one of the fastest-growing national personal lines and small commercial insurance brokers, unveiled new AI-driven features within its fintech insurance sales and service platform. These innovations enhance customer experience and optimize agent efficiency, marking another step in Rate's comprehensive AI strategy across its affiliated brands.

"Our goal at Rate Insurance is to continue to invest in fintech solutions that enhance the customer experience," said Jeff Wingate, Executive Vice President and Head of Insurance. "Following the successful launch of Rate Intelligence for the mortgage industry, we're excited to integrate aligned AI strategies within Rate Insurance. These developments give our agents the insights and tools they need to prioritize customer care, much like Rate Intelligence empowers our mortgage advisors to enhance client experiences."

Rate Insurance is harnessing the power of generative AI and machine learning to enhance the efficiency of its agents and improve overall operations, enabling them to provide best-in-class service. A key area of investment and focus for Rate Insurance is leveraging Rate Intelligence throughout the entire business. These AI systems are designed to assist agents in making informed decisions, streamlining processes, and ultimately improving the customer experience. The objective is to provide teams with a co-pilot that supports their efforts and enhances their capabilities.

"We're being very thoughtful as to where we are deploying AI. Our vision for using AI is to enrich our agent's experience so they are best positioned to dedicate all their time to caring for the needs of our customers and ensuring our customers have the confidence that what matters most to them is protected," said Ryan Haggard, Senior Vice President, Product, and Technology. "Our AI deployments are designed thoughtfully to enrich both customer and agent experiences, mirroring the same customer-first philosophy underpinning the launch of Rate Intelligence. Our insurance platform enhancements are part of a broader Rate initiative to leverage AI for seamless, client-centered service across multiple customer touchpoints."

About Rate Insurance

Rate Insurance is a national insurance brokerage licensed in all 50 states that offers comprehensive personal, commercial, specialty, and life insurance products. Founded in 2008 and owned by Guaranteed Rate d/b/a Rate, operating as Guaranteed Rate, Inc. in New York, the second-largest retail mortgage lender in the country, Rate Insurance has been recognized as a Top 50 Personal Lines Agency and a Top 100 Property & Casualty Agency in the U.S. Additionally, the company has been honored as the 2023 Agent for the Future, Outstanding Overall Agency Award winner.

Rate Insurance has built a reputation for exceptional customer service, as demonstrated by its 98% customer satisfaction rate*. Combining a growing team of insurance agents and a cutting-edge digital platform, Rate Insurance leverages its relationships with over 100 top-rated insurance carriers to provide customers with competitive rates and a personalized shopping experience. For more information, visit rate.com/insurance .

© Rate Insurance, LLC is licensed in all 50 states (d/b/a Rate Insurance Agency, LLC in California (License 0K09890), Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, New York and Texas).

*98% Customer Satisfaction: Date Source: Rate Insurance Client Satisfaction Surveys (Averaged 21-23)

SOURCE Rate Insurance