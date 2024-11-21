Rate Insurance Welcomes Mitchell Brown as New VP of Commercial Insurance, Expanding Investment in Commercial Team

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rate Insurance, LLC, one of the fastest-growing national personal lines and small commercial insurance brokers, is proud to announce the appointment of Mitchell Brown as Vice President of Commercial Insurance. Brown, a respected leader with nearly 15 years in insurance and risk management, will lead Rate Insurance's commercial sales division, focusing on expanding the company's offerings and expertise within niche commercial markets.

"Bringing on a leader of Mitch's caliber aligns with our commitment to invest in innovative, high-performing teams to serve our clients across diverse commercial sectors best," said Jeff Wingate, Executive Vice President and Head of Insurance. "Mitch's extensive experience, coupled with his track record of driving industry-leading results, makes him the ideal choice to help us build our commercial insurance footprint nationwide."

Brown's career spans various facets of the insurance industry, including retail, wholesale, carrier, and aggregation sectors. He is also a proud U.S. Army veteran, having completed multiple tours in Iraq, Afghanistan, Bosnia, and South Korea, where he held key leadership roles within an Infantry Platoon. His military service has earned him three Bronze Stars, a Purple Heart, and numerous commendations.

Mitch's corporate success has been underscored by his ability to innovate. He has spearheaded technology solutions, revamped sales strategies, and developed business structures that transformed agencies across the country. As the author of "The Ultimate Advantage: Your Guide to Winning in Commercial Insurance," Mitch provides insurance professionals with actionable insights to make informed decisions and strategically manage risk.

About Guaranteed Rate Insurance

Guaranteed Rate Insurance is a national insurance brokerage licensed in all 50 states that offers comprehensive personal, commercial, specialty, and life insurance products. Founded in 2008 and owned by Guaranteed Rate, the second-largest retail mortgage lender in the country, Guaranteed Rate Insurance has been recognized as a Top 50 Personal Lines Agency and a Top 100 Property & Casualty Agency in the U.S. Additionally, the company has been honored as the 2023 Agent for the Future, Outstanding Overall Agency Award winner.

Guaranteed Rate Insurance has built a reputation for exceptional customer service, as demonstrated by its 4.9-star rating from 2k+ Google-verified reviews. Combining a growing team of insurance agents and a cutting-edge digital platform, Guaranteed Rate Insurance leverages its relationships with over 100 top-rated insurance carriers to provide customers with competitive rates and a personalized shopping experience. For more information, visit rate.com/insurance.

