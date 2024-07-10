Rate Insurance Makes Rebranding Initiative Official, Aligns with Rate Corporate Transformation

CHICAGO, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rate Insurance, one of the fastest-growing national insurance brokers, is excited to announce its official rebranding from Guaranteed Rate Insurance to Rate Insurance. This change aligns with the parent company's rebranding from Guaranteed Rate to Rate, announced on July 9, 2024. The rebrand reflects Rate Insurance's commitment to better evolving its brand identity and mission to serve customers and partners in the dynamic insurance landscape.

A New Era of Excellence and Customer Commitment

As part of this rebranding effort, Rate Insurance remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering exceptional service and quality insurance solutions to our customers. "The new brand identity, including a new logo and updated mission statement, emphasizes our dedication to trustworthiness, transparency, and the relentless pursuit of excellence," said Jeff Wingate, EVP and Head of Insurance for Rate Insurance. "Our updated mission statement centers on being a top national insurance broker and the #1 fintech leader in the country, driven by the belief that the more we grow, the more good we will do for our members, employees and the communities we serve."

Seamless Transition for Sustained Success

The transition to Rate Insurance will be seamless for all existing customers, ensuring the same outstanding support and service that the company's reputation is built on. The technology-driven platform will continue to offer best-in-class tools for agents and quality insurance products that drive customer satisfaction. This rebrand sets the stage for sustained growth, market relevance, and continued success in meeting the insurance needs of Rate Insurance customers.

Embracing Core Values

"Our core values remain at the heart of everything we do. We grow for good, putting our customers first, working with the best of the best, thinking big, and embracing change. We are committed to attracting the best talent, fostering career development, and building lasting partnerships that enhance our ability to serve our customers effectively," continued Wingate.

Market Relevance and Benefits

The rebranding to Rate Insurance reflects a modern and evolving brand that resonates more with customers, potentially attracting a broader audience of prospective customers and referral partnerships. The new name, Rate Insurance, is synonymous with reliability, trustworthiness, and quality service, opening doors to new business and referral partnership opportunities.

About Rate Insurance

Rate Insurance is one of the fastest-growing national insurance brokers, dedicated to providing top-quality insurance solutions, competitive rates, and exceptional service. Its mission is to be a top 50 national insurance broker and the #1 fintech leader in the country, committed to positively impacting our clients and communities. Rate Insurance leadership strives to deliver an exceptional experience that provides peace of mind and inspires 100% of its members to refer us to family and friends.

For more information, please visit our website at: rate.com/insurance

