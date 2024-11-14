RatedPower expands efficiency and precision with solar project design software release

Developers like Carolina Solar Energy are shortening design times, improving planning and efficiency. 4,300+ solar professionals worldwide are positioned to benefit.

MADRID, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RatedPower, a part of Enverus, the most trusted energy-dedicated SaaS company that leverages generative AI across its solutions, is releasing new software updates aimed to further assist solar developers, engineering, procurement and construction firms giving them greater flexibility in designing photovoltaic (PV) plants. RatedPower is a one-stop cloud-based solution for PV plant design and engineering. More than 4,300 solar professionals in more than 160 countries use their solutions. In addition to optimizing processes, with today's announced software updates, users can now access advanced financial metrics to select the most profitable designs.

The software empowers users to simulate project proposals within seconds, seamlessly compare options and export detailed technical documents—all with remarkable efficiency. Going beyond traditional PV, RatedPower supports integrated project elements, including energy storage, interconnection facilities and transmission lines, offering unmatched ease and flexibility. Users also benefit from enterprise-grade data security and protection, ensuring that each project is safeguarded to the highest industry standards. RatedPower is the only solution fully integrated with PRISM®, Enverus' hallmark energy decision-making platform, allowing users to combine PRISM®'s extensive, analyst-reviewed renewables data with RatedPower's automated PV design methodology. This integration enables users to quickly identify ideal project locations and create optimized PV plant designs in minutes.

"RatedPower gives us a lot more control than what we normally have with an external consultant. That flexibility over the product and site design is really important to us. Designs are so flexible, and we were able to do them in a fraction of the time," said Tyler Caron, Business Development director with Carolina Solar Energy, a RatedPower customer.

When customers utilize RatedPower, they find they are reducing time spent designing and engineering PV plants by more than 90% and lowering the levelized cost of energy (LCOE) by 5% with efficient and integrated project development. One independent power producer (IPP) reported a significant reduction in design time after switching to RatedPower software. Previously, they spent 1-2 days creating designs in AutoCAD, but now they complete the same task in just 20-30 minutes. The software's quick design capabilities are particularly useful for feasibility studies, comparing designs and reviewing BoQs.

About Enverus

Enverus is the most trusted energy-dedicated SaaS company, with a platform built to maximize value from generative AI, offering anytime, anywhere access to analytics and insights. These include benchmark cost and revenue data sourced from more than 95% of U.S. energy producers and more than 40,000 suppliers. Our platform, with intelligent connections, drives more efficient production and distribution, capital allocation, renewable energy development, investment and sourcing. Our experienced industry experts support our customers through thought leadership, consulting and technology innovations. We provide intelligence across the energy ecosystem: renewables, oil and gas, financial institutions, and power and utilities, with more than 6,000 customers in 50 countries. Learn more at Enverus.com.

About RatedPower

RatedPower helps companies discover the smartest ways to design and engineer utility-scale solar PV plants and maximize their potential through their software to automate and optimize the study, analysis, design and engineering of photovoltaic plants and their electrical infrastructure in all its stages. RatedPower has helped design more than 55 TW in more than 160 countries. Bringing value to developers, IPPs, contractors, investors and manufacturers, helping them make better decisions, democratizing engineering knowledge and boosting the deployment of solar plants worldwide. Learn more at RatedPower.com.

