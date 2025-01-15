RatedPower's custom Layout Editor ushers in new era of smart energy flow

Advanced customization for solar planning professionals creates ultimate flexibility for photovoltaic layout design

MADRID, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RatedPower, a part of Enverus, the most trusted energy-dedicated SaaS company that leverages generative AI across its solutions, is releasing its new Layout Editor, a tool that empowers users to design, customize and optimize solar layouts — all within one integrated platform. Users now have access to ultimate flexibility for designing and customizing layout placements, like defining roads, customizing parcels and moving power stations, to meet project targets while effortlessly generating optimal designs.

"Users are at the heart of our product development. We've created RatedPower for professionals looking to optimize their solar and Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) projects quickly and reliably. With Layout Editor, we've taken our software to the next level, empowering users with greater control and customization options to achieve superior results and gain more competitiveness in the market," said Juan Romero González, co-founder of RatedPower.

"As part of Enverus, RatedPower has developed an increasingly integrated software that revolutionizes photovoltaic and BESS project design. With unmatched flexibility and the ability to cut design time by up to 90%, we are transforming how users approach solar and energy storage projects. Layout Editor is the latest step in our journey of innovation, and we'll continue to work alongside our customers to solve the most complex challenges in the market," said Bernadette Johnson, general manager of Power and Renewables at Enverus.

RatedPower's Layout Editor addresses key challenges faced by solar professionals every day. The ability to deliver polished designs efficiently is a turning point in a fast-paced market. With access to an intuitive interface users have access to seamless customization, ensuring each layout aligns with the unique needs and goals of any project.

Key features of RatedPower's new Layout Editor:

Unmatched flexibility and control: Layout Editor empowers users to fully customize layouts, aligning structures with elements or parcel borders effortlessly. With just a few clicks, users can add or remove structures, exclude non-optimal positions and create cleaner, more precise designs tailored to their project's unique needs.

Smarter layout design with real-time data : RatedPower's tool simplifies layout optimization by allowing users to customize structure and power station locations, adjust roads and fine-tune medium voltage block connections. Real-time data helps maximize capacity, minimize unutilized spaces and streamline the creation of efficient layouts in minutes.

: RatedPower's tool simplifies layout optimization by allowing users to customize structure and power station locations, adjust roads and fine-tune medium voltage block connections. Real-time data helps maximize capacity, minimize unutilized spaces and streamline the creation of efficient layouts in minutes. Enhanced efficiency through accurate calculations: Maximize PV system efficiency by optimizing electrical routes based on power station placement. The tool enables precise positioning of power stations through alignment and rotation, providing users with the ability to compare customized designs, meet project targets and share detailed technical documentation with stakeholders easily.

Additional Resources:

About Enverus

Enverus is the most trusted energy-dedicated SaaS company, with a platform built to maximize value from generative AI, offering anytime, anywhere access to analytics and insights. These include benchmark cost and revenue data sourced from more than 95% of U.S. energy producers and more than 40,000 suppliers. Our platform, with intelligent connections, drives more efficient production and distribution, capital allocation, renewable energy development, investment and sourcing. Our experienced industry experts support our customers through thought leadership, consulting and technology innovations. We provide intelligence across the energy ecosystem: renewables, oil and gas, financial institutions, and power and utilities, with more than 6,000 customers in 50 countries. Learn more at Enverus.com.

About RatedPower

RatedPower helps companies discover the smartest ways to design and engineer utility-scale solar PV plants and maximize their potential through their software to automate and optimize the study, analysis, design and engineering of photovoltaic plants and their electrical infrastructure in all its stages. RatedPower has helped design more than 55 TW in more than 160 countries. Bringing value to developers, IPPs, contractors, investors and manufacturers, helping them make better decisions, democratizing engineering knowledge and boosting the deployment of solar plants worldwide. Learn more at RatedPower.com.

