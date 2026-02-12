rater8 Announces Winners of the 2025 Practice Excellence Awards

MONTVALE, N.J., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- rater8 , the leader in healthcare reputation management, today announced the recipients of the 2025 Practice Excellence Awards. These awards celebrate healthcare practices and providers who have demonstrated outstanding commitment to delivering exceptional patient experiences.

About the rater8 Practice Excellence Awards

Recognizing top performers in patient satisfaction across categories such as practices size (small, medium, and large), doctors, advanced practitioners, and office staff, winners were selected based on the highest overall ratings as determined by patient reviews collected by rater8 in 2025.

Evan Steele, Founder and CEO of rater8, noted, "The Practice Excellence Awards began in 2021, and each year we look forward to recognizing the best of the best in healthcare. Based on rater8 data collected throughout the year, the 2025 winners have consistently proven their commitment to delivering stellar patient experiences. In 2025, patients of rater8 clients wrote 3.9 million reviews about their care experiences, providing meaningful insight into what they value most. The winning organizations are going above and beyond to measure, analyze, and enhance the quality of the patient experience."

Categories and Winners

Highest Rated Practice Overall

Large:

Children's Medical Group, Hamden, CT

Clearwater Cardiovascular Consultants, Clearwater, FL

Scenic Rivers Health Services, Cook, MN

Medium:

KerixHealth, Longmont, CO

Partners in Pediatrics, Denver, CO

PRMA Plastic Surgery, San Antonio, TX

Small:

DrNewmed, Scottsdale, AZ

Pediatric Associates of Paoli, Paoli, PA

RiverSong Plastic Surgery, Newburyport, MA

Highest Rated Doctor

Carrie Wilcox, MD, Orthopedic Physician Associates, Seattle, WA

Daniel Wartinbee, MD, South Carolina Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center, North Charleston, SC

John Bush, MD, FACOG, Midwest Center for Women's HealthCare, Bannockburn, IL

Manuel Martinez, MD, Gonzaba Medical Group, San Antonio, TX

Michael S. Friedman, MD, Center for Primary Care, Martinez, GA

Highest Rated Advanced Practitioner

Anna Cate Jeffries, PA-C, Charleston Dermatology, Charleston, SC

Deanna L. Haugh, CRNP, Redeemer Health, Meadowbrook, PA

Dianne McDonald-Graber, DNP, APRN-BC, Cardiovascular Institute of Central Florida (CVAUSA), Ocala, FL

Highest Rated Office Staff

Doreen D., Atlantic Medical Imaging, Galloway, NJ

Joseph O., Atlantic Medical Imaging, Galloway, NJ

Madeline S., Atlantic Medical Imaging, Galloway, NJ

rater8 Specialty Excellence Awards

In addition to the Practice Excellence Awards, rater8 today debuted the Specialty Excellence Awards, celebrating top performers across rater8's 10 most-represented specialties: cardiology, ENT, family medicine, gastroenterology, hospital, multi-specialty, OBGYN, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and urology. Winners in each specialty were selected based on the highest overall ratings from rater8 patient reviews collected in 2025.

"We're always looking for innovative ways to celebrate the amazing work our clients do, and this year, we're excited to unveil the Specialty Excellence Awards," added Steele.

View the full list of the 2025 Practice Excellence and Specialty Excellence Award winners here .

About rater8

rater8, the healthcare industry's leader in reputation management, helps medical practices establish pervasive online visibility. The rater8 Visibility Engine (raVE) effortlessly gathers authentic reviews and real-time feedback from verified patients, all with the support of award-winning customer service. Based in the United States, rater8 is a rapidly growing healthtech innovator serving 25,000+ providers at practices and hospitals of all sizes and specialties. Learn more at https://rater8.com/.

