rater8 Debuts AI Insights

Conversational AI Functionality Gives Healthcare Providers Easy Access to Patient Feedback Data and Trends

MONTVALE, N.J., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- rater8, the leader in healthcare reputation management, today announced the addition of AI Insights to the rater8 Visibility Engine (raVE). The intuitive, AI-powered chat responds to conversational queries and quickly surfaces vital information so medical practices can instantly get the real-time answers they need from their patient feedback data.

raVE, powered by rater8 Type your question the way you'd actually say it, and AI Insights will give you an expert-level answer in seconds.

"Traditional reports require too much manual work and aren't very intuitive. With AI Insights, I can get exactly what I need without extra customization. I get clear answers fast," noted Alissa Ashley-High, Practice Administrator, Orthopaedic Associates of Marlborough.

AI Insights gives medical practices a new way to interact with their patient feedback data. Designed for data novices and experts alike, it allows teams to ask questions like they would a colleague and get powerful insights without having to learn how to analyze a report or review a dashboard. AI Insights can help practice administrators, healthcare marketers, and patient experience teams:

Find the best patient feedback stats and testimonials to use in marketing materials;

Unlock key differentiators and priority areas of improvement without manually sifting through patient feedback reports;

Provide providers and practice staff specific, actionable feedback backed by patient voices;

Create executive-ready patient sentiment insights and summaries in seconds; and

Pinpoint urgent issues immediately to stay ahead of potential risks.

A select group of rater8 users from a variety of practice specialties and sizes was invited to preview the tool and cited valuable benefits, including quickly analyzing review data, identifying immediate points to address with staff for both recognition and improvement, and providing concise, evidence-based summaries for time-strapped providers.

"Fully understanding the patient experience is critical as patient sentiment increasingly drives volume, quality metrics, and risk, but most teams do not have the time or resources to review patient feedback data manually. AI tools enable medical practices of all sizes to easily identify patterns, flag recurring issues, and proactively address risks before they escalate," said Evan Steele, Founder and CEO of rater8. "Our new conversational AI tool puts powerful patient feedback insights in the hands of every team member, not just data analysts."

AI Insights is now included in raVE Lite, raVE Pro, and raVE Pro+ at no additional cost. To learn more, please visit https://rater8.com/ai-insights/.

About rater8

rater8, the healthcare industry's leader in reputation management, helps medical practices establish pervasive online visibility. The rater8 Visibility Engine (raVE) effortlessly gathers authentic reviews and real-time feedback from verified patients, all with the support of award-winning customer service. Based in the United States, rater8 is a rapidly growing healthtech innovator serving 25,000+ providers at practices and hospitals of all sizes and specialties. Learn more at https://rater8.com/.

