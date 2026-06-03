rater8 Study Finds That Patients Searching for a New Doctor Trust AI Tools More Than Google and Physician Referrals

55 Percent of Patients Have Walked Away From a Doctor Based On Online Reviews

MONTVALE, N.J., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- rater8, the leader in healthcare reputation management, today unveiled its 2026 Patient Choice Report: How AI, Online Reviews, and Rising Standards Have Redrawn the Path to Care. Based on a recent survey of nearly 1,000 adult patients across the United States, rater8 found major shifts in how patients search for, evaluate, and choose healthcare providers.

2026 Patient Choice Report: How AI, Online Reviews, & Rising Standards Have Redrawn the Path to Care

According to the report, 55 percent of patients have walked away from at least one doctor based on what they read online, which is an increase of 15 percentage points between 2025 and 2026. Many patients who switched doctors in the past year noted AI tools as the top digital influence (39 percent), while an overwhelming majority of patients (75 percent) would not book with a provider rated below 4.0 stars on review sites.

Providers who are not actively managing how they appear in online reviews and AI responses are at risk of losing patients to bad information. Patients now say they take what AI summaries say about a doctor at face value, even if they have encountered bad information from an AI tool in the past.

Patients Now Trust AI to Recommend Their Next Doctor:



AI tools have surpassed Google search and provider recommendations as a direct influence on provider selection. Among patients who actively searched for a doctor in the past year, AI tools like ChatGPT and Claude were cited as an influence by 36 percent, edging out Google search (34 percent) and doctor recommendations (32 percent). Last year, the comparable "conversational AI assistants" response from patients tallied a mere 17 percent.

Among patients who actively searched for a doctor in the past year, AI tools like ChatGPT and Claude were cited as an influence by 36 percent, edging out Google search (34 percent) and doctor recommendations (32 percent). Last year, the comparable "conversational AI assistants" response from patients tallied a mere 17 percent. AI Overviews are now the most trusted section of search results for Google healthcare searches. When patients were asked which section of Google they trust most when researching a doctor, AI Overviews came out on top at 37 percent—well ahead of organic results/blue links (20 percent), the local map pack (13 percent), and sponsored results (seven percent).

When patients were asked which section of Google they trust most when researching a doctor, AI Overviews came out on top at 37 percent—well ahead of organic results/blue links (20 percent), the local map pack (13 percent), and sponsored results (seven percent). The 45-60 cohort is leading healthcare's AI adoption—not Gen Z. When evaluating AI adoption by age, 45-60-year-olds topped the list at 64 percent, followed by 30-44 at 52 percent. While the 18-29 group is highly aware of AI (67 percent), only 28 percent have actually used it to research a provider.

When evaluating AI adoption by age, 45-60-year-olds topped the list at 64 percent, followed by 30-44 at 52 percent. While the 18-29 group is highly aware of AI (67 percent), only 28 percent have actually used it to research a provider. New risks are emerging as patients take AI as fact. Although 66 percent said they encountered incorrect provider information from an AI tool, most (60 percent) still said they trusted the AI summary without verifying it further.

The Human Response Still Matters:



The top deal-breakers cited in online reviews are interpersonal. When patients were asked which review complaints would keep them from booking, "rude or unhelpful staff" and "the doctor didn't listen" tied for first at 52 percent—ahead of complaints about substandard care or errors (45 percent). Staff interactions and how doctors communicate are now higher-stakes reasons for walking away than clinical complaints.

When patients were asked which review complaints would keep them from booking, "rude or unhelpful staff" and "the doctor didn't listen" tied for first at 52 percent—ahead of complaints about substandard care or errors (45 percent). Staff interactions and how doctors communicate are now higher-stakes reasons for walking away than clinical complaints. Patients want the provider's point of view more than ever. The majority (66 percent) of patients say a provider's response to reviews directly influences their trust, up 24 percentage points from 2025.

"Patients hold healthcare providers to a higher standard than almost any other business, and that scrutiny now starts long before they ever walk through the door," said Evan Steele, Founder and CEO, rater8. "The practices winning on trust aren't just delivering great care; they're showing up accurately, responding to reviews visibly, and earning strong ratings everywhere patients are searching."

The third rater8 Patient Choice Report documented a dramatic shift in patient behavior online based on a multi-year survey tracking patient sentiment and behavior in healthcare. The report maps patient standards and ways providers can ensure that they are showing up online—both in AI results and from their own communications. For two years, the survey found that online reviews guided patient decisions. In 2026, AI helped make online reviews the foundation for patient decisions.

To dive deeper into the findings, request the detailed report, or explore the methodology, visit: https://rater8.com/2026-patient-choice-report.

About rater8

rater8, the healthcare industry's leader in reputation management, helps medical practices establish pervasive online visibility. The rater8 Visibility Engine (raVE) effortlessly gathers authentic reviews and real-time feedback from verified patients, all with the support of award-winning customer service. Based in the United States, rater8 is a rapidly growing healthtech innovator serving 25,000+ providers at practices and hospitals of all sizes and specialties. Learn more at https://rater8.com/.

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SOURCE rater8