RavenPack Launches New Multilingual Artificial Intelligence (AI) Platform to Monitor Risks Globally

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RavenPack, the leading provider of technology and insights for data-driven companies, has announced today the release of RavenPack Edge, a new AI platform that collects, reads, and analyzes billions of documents to help businesses better monitor and mitigate emerging risks. Capable of understanding content in 13 different languages, Edge can extract insights from all types of documents —from short news articles to complex legal filings.

RavenPack Edge monitors any information published on over 12 million entities including public and private companies and organizations, key executives and political figures, and many other topics of interest. Every time one of these entities is mentioned across 50,000 sources of curated content, Edge calculates the relevance, sentiment, or novelty of the information, and pushes these analytics to subscribers in real-time. Whether the content is written in English, Arabic, Mandarin, or any other major language, the new platform can make sense of it all to deliver comprehensive analytics to end users.

Preparing for the post-pandemic business world

"The Covid pandemic has forced companies to reassess the way they monitor emerging risks," said Armando Gonzalez, CEO of RavenPack. "To thrive, companies need to know what is being said about their products, their competition, their suppliers, and even their customers. You need to keep your finger on the pulse and constantly monitor business, macroeconomic and geopolitical events that may prove critical to the survival of your business."

Financial firms have long understood that actionable information is increasingly found in the oceans of news and digital content available. In the nearly 20 years since the technology firm was founded, RavenPack has built a sterling reputation on Wall Street for the unparalleled breadth and quality of its low-latency text processing and data products. With Edge, RavenPack sets a new standard for its traditional user base, and further extends its reach by helping non-financial firms better mitigate risk exposures in investments, supply chain, client compliance, reputation management, competitive analysis, and sustainability.

A new generation of multilingual AI

Among some of the latest innovations in artificial intelligence achieved in RavenPack Edge are:

Multilingual text understanding

Thematic sentiment scoring (credit, risk, and sustainability impact)

Focused and expanded taxonomies, including ESG

RavenPack maintains a database of over 20 years of historical content that includes news and social media, industry and earnings call transcripts, insider transactions, and other regulatory filings.

For more information or to request a free trial contact us at [email protected]

About RavenPack

Since 2003, RavenPack has been one of the leading data analytics providers in financial services, allowing firms to quickly extract value and insights from large amounts of unstructured text data. The company's clients include some of the most successful and sophisticated hedge funds, banks, and asset managers in the world. Our products allow companies to enhance returns, reduce risk, and increase operational efficiency in an automated fashion. For more information, visit: www.ravenpack.com

