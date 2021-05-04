"Raw Travel - The Musical" To Feature "Anti-Flag," and "DakhaBrakha"

The feature segment is an exclusive interview with Pittsburgh based, politically-activist punk rockers, Anti-Flag. Tweet this

The show also features a rare US television interview with the global sensation of Ukrainian gypsy-folk, world music band DakhaBrakha from Kyiv as they made their way to New York City on tour in the fall of 2019. DakhaBrakha is a worldwide sensation with a unique style of melding traditional, folkloric Slavic music with gypsy-punk and modern sounds of rap, hip-hop, and rock, resulting in a sometimes other-worldly but deeply moving sound. DakhaBrakha's performances in traditional Ukrainian dress with orchestral drums, accordions, cellos, and harmonicas only add to their performances' spiritual, energetic, and electric atmosphere.

The feature segment is an exclusive interview and look at legendary politically activist punk band Anti-Flag. Officially formed in the early 1990s in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Anti-Flag has been at the forefront of socially conscious punk music for decades. They have worked with Greenpeace, Amnesty International and other organizations to raise awareness of pressing global social issues. Raw Travel caught up with the band during their stop in the New York City area in the fall of 2019 at an acoustic set at Long Island's Looney Tunes Records and the following night at the East Village's Mercury Lounge. The segment features an exclusive interview with founding members, singer and guitarist Justin Sane and drummer Pat Thetic. They share their views on how travel, punk music, and socially conscious lifestyle seamlessly fit together.

The final act features a pioneering rockabilly band from Bali, Indonesia, The Hydrant.

The Hydrant is well known in Indonesia and rockabilly subcultures worldwide. The Hydrant label their specific music "Rocka-A-Bali" as they masterfully mix influences from traditional Balinese sounds with the more modern stylings of today's rockabilly.

