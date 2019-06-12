Raw Travel Expands Audience To Highest Levels In 6 Season History

NEW YORK, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AIM Tell-A-Vision® Group (AIM TV) announced today that its first-run, syndicated TV series Raw Travel® has completed its most successful May Sweeps rating period with +13% year to year audience growth and impressive +11% season-to-date year to year audience growth, leading to its biggest average audiences in the show's 6 season history.

The syndicated show airs each weekend in over 95% of the US on broadcast affiliates such as WNYW Fox 5 & WWOR My9 in New York, KCBS 2 & KCAL 9 in Los Angeles and over 170 more cities.

Despite an increasingly fragmented media environment that has seen streaming and on-demand decimated portions of the linear TV market, Raw Travel has demonstrated a remarkable ability to garner consistent audience growth. Notwithstanding its fiercely independent status, the show has showcased growth, while maintaining a relentless pace of 20 new episodes each season in far-flung, exotic locales in Asia, Africa, Europe, Latin America, the Caribbean and even Sanford, Florida.

On the heels of this most recent growth spurt, the producers also announced that the show had been greenlit to continue into its 7th season, which will premiere on broadcast affiliates this October. It has once again, added new markets and affiliates to its broadcast syndication distribution platform.

"Every year it seems I feel like we've peaked and can't possibly continue sailing upstream against prevailing industry tailwinds, but I'm joyfully proven wrong each time. It appears even I underestimated the appetite for authentic travel content," says Executive Producer, Robert G. Rose. "As cable TV continues to decline having fumbled opportunities to serve the massive and growing travel market in the US, my only regret is that we can't duplicate our success on broadcast TV and give viewers more of what they want and deserve. Maybe someday we can and will, ahem, hint, hint," Rose continued.

Continuing a trend begun in Season One, Raw Travel once again helped prove that all is not lost for broadcasters hoping to attract younger viewers, winning key young demos in major markets all over the country. The show also grew more traditional older demographics from lead-in programs showcasing a rare ability to appeal to broad demographic bases. In numerous major markets, Raw Travel was ranked #1 or #2 in key demos and time-slots and ranked as one of the top drawing weekend shows.

In addition to domestic growth, Raw Travel continues to expand its international footprint in Asia (National Geographic People, Amazon India, etc.), Europe (Fox Iberia, RTL, etc.) and Africa. Raw Travel also can be seen via several In-Flight Entertainment (IFE) offerings on airlines such as Delta, Air Canada, Virgin America, Finnair and more and has plans for an OTT (Over the Top) offering in 2019.

Visit http://www.RawTravel.tv for more information.

ABOUT RAW TRAVEL TV

Raw Travel is an adventure travel & lifestyle series showcasing socially and environmentally aware, independent travel. The series weaves together themes of eco-tourism and voluntourism (giving back) with underground music and authentic culture in a unique way. Each weekend the show is seen in over 172 U.S. cities on major broadcast affiliates as well as in several international territories (Asia, Africa, Europe, etc.). It can also be found on several major airlines and soon in Over the Top (OTT Digital) platforms as well. AIM Tell-A-Vision Group produces and distributes the show domestically. Visit www.RawTravel.tv for more information.

ABOUT AIM TELL-A-VISION GROUP

AIM Tell-A-Vision (AIM TV) Group is an independent content and distribution company founded by media veteran and entrepreneur Robert G. Rose. Since 2000, AIM TV has been producing and distributing positive, compelling content that reflects a mission of presenting "Media That Matters." Visit www.AIMTVGroup.com for more information.

