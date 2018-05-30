"Raw Travel: South Korea" Premieres June 2nd & 3rd, 2018

NEW YORK, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AIM Tell-A-Vision® Group (AIM TV) announced today that its internationally syndicated TV series Raw Travel® will premiere Episode 516 "South Korea" this upcoming weekend June 2nd and 3rd, 2018 on TV stations in 167 cities in 94% of the USA.

This is the first of a series of episodes shot last spring in South Korea that introduces and lays the groundwork for an entire series of four total episodes. The episodes will air over the course of several months on Raw Travel's network of affiliates throughout the U.S. in 2018 and 2019.

This first episode is aptly entitled "South Korea" and will showcase the famed Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) as host Robert G. Rose and crew get a first-hand look into reclusive North Korea. The show also features exclusive interviews with locals about their views on the prospect of ending the decades-old war and potential re-unification with the North.

In its signature style, Raw Travel highlights authentic Korean culture. It showcases the country's history, traditional clothing, architecture, the delicious gastronomy and more recently the South Korean impact on global music and technology. The episode features in-depth interviews with expatriates from the U.S. and other parts of the world who fell in love with South Korea and now call it home. It also focuses on how the locals and visiting travelers can give back.

"I've traveled to several countries, but I've never witnessed such genuine politeness and hospitality in all my travels as I have in Korea. I never felt anything but welcomed, safe and extremely cared for. In my humble opinion, no society is more deserving of peace and prosperity than my new friends in South Korea," said Robert G. Rose, Executive Producer and Host of Raw Travel.

The three additional episodes from their tour in South Korea are scheduled to air in Season 6 (2018-19) after the premiere of "Episode 516: - South Korea." These episodes are tentatively entitled "Gangwon-Do Province, South Korea," "The Heart of Seoul" and "Foodtastic Korea." All are produced in coordination with the Korea Tourism Organization.

"Travelers today are looking for authentic experiences with a personal touch. With sites like the DMZ that can only be found in Korea, I hope tourists can feel the personal touch through Koreans' culture of hospitality which has been around for over 5,000 years," said Heesun Kim, Executive Director at Korea Tourism Organization based in Los Angeles.

Raw Travel is currently in its 5th Season of syndication on local affiliates (NBC, CBS, ABC, Fox, etc.) in 94% of the U.S. and on international outlets, including National Geographic People (Asia), Amazon (India), Fox (Europe) and more. Raw Travel is also broadcast on several airlines (Delta, Air Canada, Finnair, etc.) and other travel-themed outlets globally.

Visit www.RawTravel.tv for more info, www.RawTravel.tv/wheretowatch for local listings in 168 U.S. cities and https://rawtravel.tv/video/raw-travel-516-trailer-south-korea/ for the official video trailer of Episode 516 – South Korea.

ABOUT RAW TRAVEL TV

Raw Travel is the most watched authentic travel show on U.S. commercial television and is an adventure travel and lifestyle series showcasing socially and environmentally aware, independent travel. The series weaves together themes of eco-tourism, volun-tourism (giving back) with underground music and authentic culture in a unique way. Each weekend the show is seen in over 167 U.S. cities on local broadcast affiliates (ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, etc.) and in several international territories (Asia, Africa, Europe, etc.) on outlets such as National Geographic, Amazon, Fox and more. Certain episodes can also be found on several major airlines (Delta, Air Canada, Finnair, etc.) and soon in Over the Top (digital) platforms as well. It is produced and distributed in-house by AIM Tell-A-Vision (AIM TV).

ABOUT AIM TELL-A-VISION GROUP

AIM Tell-A-Vision (AIM TV) is an independent content and distribution company founded by media entrepreneur Robert G. Rose. Since 2000, AIM TV has been producing and distributing positive, compelling content that reflects a mission of presenting "Media That Matters." Visit www.AIMTVGroup.com for more information.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/raw-travel-south-korea-premieres-june-2nd--3rd-2018-300656086.html

SOURCE AIM Tell-A-Vision Group

Related Links

http://www.AIMTVGroup.com

