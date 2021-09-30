Raw Travel's Fan Favorite Episodes Set To Air

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AIM Tell-A-Vision® Group (AIM TV), producers of the nation's most-watched travel show, Raw Travel®, announced the premiere of their ninth season's "Re-booked" episodes which will begin this weekend with "Episode 101 Rebooked, Quito, Ecuador" from Season One.

This episode will be followed by three more "Rebooked" shows, including "Laos" from Season 2, "Going to Ghana" from Season 3, and "Serbia" from Season 2. The "Rebooked" episodes were voted on by Raw Travel social media followers and fans back in the summer and will offer a retrospective of the travel show's previous work before rolling out brand new episodes next month.

Season 9's new episodes will officially begin the weekend of October 30th and 31st with "Dubrovnik, Croatia." Raw Travel will showcase how the charming and historic city's residents are combating recent over-tourism to create a more sustainable and enjoyable travel and living experience.

The following new episodes will premiere in succession. The first of three episodes from Puerto Rico entitled "Puerto Rico, Naturally" premieres the first weekend of November and demonstrates how locals and visitors are conserving this unique Caribbean island's natural resources.

This will be followed by "RV Road Trip: Maiden Voyage," where the show's new branded RV Trailer and Tow Vehicle will embark on its initial road trip, uncovering the ups and downs, joys, and challenges of traveling in an RV solo. And then finally, the new episodes will cap off with "Let's Go: NY See Queens," which will focus on New York City's comeback in the storied borough of Queens.

After the premiere of the new episodes in October and November, more fan-favorite "Rebooked" episodes will air until mid-January 2022, when more new episodes from around the globe premiere.

"Travel's comeback is proving to be less like an on and off switch and more like a light dimmer," says Robert G. Rose, producer and host of the series. "Our mission is to guide viewers through this period of uneven and unpredictable recovery. We will continue to remain flexible, transparent, and honest in our approach to safe travel," Rose continued.

ABOUT RAW TRAVEL TV

Raw Travel is an adventure travel & lifestyle series showcasing socially and environmentally aware, independent travel. The series weaves together themes of eco-tourism and voluntourism (giving back) with underground music and authentic culture in a unique way. Each weekend the show is seen in over 173 U.S. cities on major broadcast affiliates and several international territories (Asia, Africa, Europe...). It can also be found on several major airlines. AIM Tell-A-Vision Group produces the show and oversees its domestic and international distribution and internationally. Visit RawTravel.tv for more information.

ABOUT AIM TELL-A-VISION GROUP

AIM Tell-A-Vision (AIM TV) Group is an independent production, content, and distribution company founded by media veteran and entrepreneur Robert G. Rose. Since 2000, AIM TV has been producing and distributing positive, compelling content that reflects a mission of presenting "Media That Matters." Visit AIMTVGroup.com for more information.

