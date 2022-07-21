Rawlings® Acquires Jack Corbett® Hollywood Bases®

Iconic Sporting Goods Manufacturer Expands Product Portfolio to become the 'Official Base of MLB®'

ST. LOUIS, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rawlings Sporting Goods Company, Inc. (Rawlings), the Official Baseball, Helmet, Face Guard and Glove of Major League Baseball®, has acquired the Jack Corbett Hollywood Bases brand from Schutt Sports, Inc.® adding field bases and accessories to its list of officially licensed MLB categories. This strengthens Rawlings' deep roots in the sports of baseball and softball while leveraging their expertise creating technologically advanced equipment for the highest level of game play.

"Since our inception in 1887, Rawlings has been intrinsic to the game, so extending our brand to include Jack Corbett Hollywood Bases is a natural fit," said Mike Zlaket, chief executive officer of Rawlings. "Rawlings has a proven track record of producing superior equipment and we are eager to provide the unmatched quality that is synonymous with Rawlings."

This new business venture will enable Rawlings to add another MLB authentic on-field category to its extensive product catalog, resulting in additional opportunities within the memorabilia and collectible markets. The acquisition also ensures a long-term supply of the highest quality bases for use at the Major League level.

Jack Corbett, a former minor league player and manager, developed the Hollywood base design upon realizing bases of the time, filled with dirt, sand or sawdust, were too loose. His innovation added an underground stem to attach to the base for increased stability.

Established in 1887, Rawlings is an innovative leading global brand and manufacturer of premium baseball and softball equipment, including gloves, balls, and protective headwear. Rawlings' unparalleled quality, innovative engineering and expert craftsmanship are the fundamental reasons why more professional athletes, national governing bodies and sports leagues choose Rawlings.

Rawlings is the Official Baseball, Helmet, Face Guard and Glove of Major League Baseball, the Official Baseball of Minor League Baseball and the Official Baseball and Softball of the NCAA and the NAIA. The company is headquartered in St. Louis. For more information, please visit www.Rawlings.com.

