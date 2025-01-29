RAWLINGS AND EASTON PARTNER WITH CALIFORNIA STRONG TO REBUILD LOS ANGELES AREA BASEBALL AND SOFTBALL COMMUNITIES

New Initiative Looks To Help Raise Funds And Replace Baseball/Softball Equipment Lost In Los Angeles Wildfires

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rawlings Sporting Goods , Easton Diamond Sports , The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation , California Strong , the Southeast Ventura County YMCA , and SidelineSwap have joined forces to launch a new initiative for local athletes impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires by raising funds and replacing lost baseball and softball and gear for the baseball and softball communities.

Easton has had strong ties to the greater Los Angeles community since first establishing itself in the San Fernando Valley in the 1960s before moving to Thousand Oaks in 2016 and has been a partner of California Strong since its inception in 2018.

"In times like these, it is not what we should do, but what we can do to lift up those affected by the devastating fires," said Ron Ostrowski President & CEO of Rawlings Sporting Goods Co., Inc. "We often look to sport to lift us up during these times, where something as simple as retaking the field to play the game you love can mean the world. This is why everyone at Rawlings and Easton, is proud to join with California Strong and the YMCA to help uplift and rebuild our local baseball and softball communities"

The participating organizations aim to raise $100K in funds to help create grants for families and organizations impacted by the fires. The DICK'S Foundation has already contributed $25K to this effort. In addition, every dollar donated will be matched by Rawlings & Easton in the form of baseball and softball equipment (bats, gloves, catcher gear, etc.) to those who have lost equipment due to the recent fires.

"Our goal at California Strong is to provide immediate and long-term support for those who have been impacted in these LA Fires. So far we have provided new items to over 400 individuals and families, supported first responders, and started check distributions for those who have applied," California Strong Co-Founder and former Major League Baseball player Ryan Braun, "Working with Rawlings and Easton we will continue to build upon what we have already done and the funds we raise together will allow for continued support in months and years to come."

Rawlings, Easton, and California Strong are supporting those affected by the fires in the greater Los Angeles area by raising funds to help families and organizations affected by the fires. They are also planning a special equipment replacement event where Rawlings and Easton will be distributing new baseball and softball equipment to players who have lost equipment due to the wildfires. The event will be held on Saturday, February 8, at the Cheviot Hills Pony Baseball Fields, in Los Angeles. The community is welcome to drop off new or gently used sports equipment donations at the event; SidelineSwap will process the contributions and direct all proceeds to the CA Fire Relief fund.

"Many families continue to face immense challenges following the recent devastation. We believe that providing baseball and softball equipment can offer a small measure of comfort and hope. We hope that by returning to the field, even for a short time, these children can experience a sense of normalcy and find some joy amidst the difficult circumstances," said Ronnie Stone, President/CEO Southeast Ventura County YMCA.

Youth baseball and softball officials in the Pacific Palisades and Altadena areas have reported to Rawlings/Easton that over 250 families enrolled in local organizations have been severely impacted by the fires.

"We are grateful for everyone at Rawlings/Easton, and now California Strong, and their long-standing relationship with our league," said Phillip Polleran, President of Central Altadena Little League. "What they are all doing to help our baseball and softball communities bounce back from these devastating fires with equipment and financial donations will go a long way towards getting our kids back on the field and back to the games they love."

"These fires have destroyed so much of our community," said Bob Benton, Commissioner Palisades Pony Baseball Association. "We are so thankful that Rawlings/Easton, and California Strong are supporting the children affected by these devastating fires. It is so important not to forget how much their lives have changed over the past few weeks, and helping them get back on the field with their friends and teammates is so important for them to return to normalcy and find some peace on the field, away from the chaos at home."

Rawlings, Easton, The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation, California Strong, and The Southeast Ventura County YMCA are committed to the local baseball and softball communities. We encourage people to follow Rawlings, Easton, and California Strong to stay updated on upcoming events and donation opportunities.

For more information and to donate, please visit: https://fundraise.givesmart.com/vf/RAWLINGS

