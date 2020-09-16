Rawlings® Inks Exclusive Licensing Agreement with UCLA

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It was recently announced that Rawlings, a world-wide leading sporting goods manufacturer, entered into a multi-year exclusive agreement with the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) involving their vast line of tailgating products effective April 1st, 2021. The agreement will give Rawlings exclusive licensing rights for canopies, chairs, tables, coolers and bleacher seats to be sold and distributed amongst numerous retail channels.

"We're excited to continue to find ways to connect with the expansive fan base of the UCLA athletic and lifestyle brand," said Eric Reinsfelder, senior director of licensing for Rawlings. "Our continued partnership with UCLA allows the Rawlings brand to deliver a one-of-a-kind tailgating experience for fans while strengthening our brand's influence and involvement both on and off the field."

"We look forward to developing our business relationship with Rawlings, an iconic brand known for quality and innovation," said Kristina Miller, retail brand director for UCLA Trademarks & Licensing. "This agreement allows Rawlings to utilize their assets to the fullest extent in connection with the UCLA brand."

In addition to the exclusive licensed categories with UCLA, Rawlings will also carry additional licensing rights for the following product lines: inflatable sports balls, baseballs, softees, stadium seats, shade walls, beach canopies and chairs. These products are distributed amongst a variety of sales channels including mass retail, club, sporting goods, specialty sports fan shops, catalog, home specialty, home shopping, E-commerce, food/drug and UCLA retail outlets.

About Rawlings

Rawlings Sporting Goods Company, Inc. is an innovative manufacturer and marketer of sporting goods worldwide. Founded in 1887, Rawlings is an authentic global sports brand, trusted by generations of athletes of all skill levels. Rawlings' unparalleled quality, innovative engineering and expert craftsmanship are the fundamental reasons why more professional athletes, national governing bodies and sports leagues choose Rawlings. Rawlings is the Official Baseball Glove, Ball Supplier and Batting Helmet of Major League Baseball®, the Official Ball Supplier of Minor League Baseball™ and the NCAA®. For more information, please visit www.rawlings.com .

About UCLA Trademarks & Licensing

UCLA Trademarks & Licensing is an enterprise of Associated Students UCLA (ASUCLA) who stewards the UCLA® brand licensing program throughout the world. ASUCLA established UCLA as the first U.S. college or university to have a formal trademark licensing program after launching the program in 1973 in response to increasing demand for UCLA branded products beyond the borders of the campus. This included not only expansion throughout the U.S. but internationally as well when UCLA brand collections debuted in Japan in the late 70's. UCLA's popularity and academic reputation, together with the mystique of the Southern California lifestyle, continue to capture the interest and imagination of local and international audiences fueling demand for UCLA emblematic goods around the world. For more information please visit www.uclalifestyle.com and follow us on Instagram and Facebook @uclalifestyle.

About ASUCLA:

Associated Students UCLA (ASUCLA) is a not-for-profit association founded in 1919, which delivers vitally important student services and activities throughout the campus of the University of California Los Angeles. ASUCLA boasts the largest college store in the United States, an extensive food service program, and a network of other services and programs that includes student government and student media, which greatly enhances the quality of UCLA's campus life. For more information about ASUCLA, please visit www.asucla.ucla.edu.

