RAYMOND INTRODUCES 4260 STAND-UP COUNTERBALANCED TRUCK WITH INTEGRATED INTELLIGENCE, FUTURE-READY PERFORMANCE

New Raymond® smart truck is a scalable solution with intuitive features, lithium-ion battery-ready

GREENE, N.Y., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Raymond Corporation introduces the Raymond® 4260 Stand-up Counterbalanced Truck, with advanced performance, operator-focused design, and integrated intelligence to create a smart, scalable solution that evolves with business needs.

With a 3,000- to 5,000-pound capacity, the Raymond 4260 delivers exceptional speed, acceleration and maneuverability with intuitive features that enhance comfort, control and confidence. Key elements include:

The Raymond Corporation introduces the Raymond® 4260 Stand-up Counterbalanced Truck, with advanced performance, operator-focused design, and integrated intelligence to create a smart, scalable solution that evolves with business needs.

Performance and uptime — Industry-leading lift and travel speeds keep pace with high-demand operations; standard electric power steering and revised regenerative braking extend run-times; and tool-free covers plus touch-screen diagnostics help speed up most maintenance procedures.





— Industry-leading lift and travel speeds keep pace with high-demand operations; standard electric power steering and revised regenerative braking extend run-times; and tool-free covers plus touch-screen diagnostics help speed up most maintenance procedures. Comfort and control — Expanded operator compartment with adjustable controls, extra ergonomic padding and an extended operator backrest join the proven ComfortStance ™ Suspension as standard equipment to enhance operator confidence during long shifts.





— Expanded operator compartment with adjustable controls, extra ergonomic padding and an extended operator backrest join the proven ComfortStance Suspension as standard equipment to enhance operator confidence during long shifts. Precision handling — Performance Stability System ™ moderates speed, steering and tilt inputs for smooth load handling; a sculpted front cover provides enhanced visibility; and standard integral sideshift simplifies pallet positioning and staging.





— Performance Stability System moderates speed, steering and tilt inputs for smooth load handling; a sculpted front cover provides enhanced visibility; and standard integral sideshift simplifies pallet positioning and staging. Lithium-ion power — Designed to integrate and communicate energy insights between lift truck, battery and iWAREHOUSE® Telematics, the new model will be available with factory-installed Raymond Lithium batteries.

Through advanced connected intelligence and technology, the Raymond 4260 enables operators, managers and lift trucks to work in sync. This stand-up counterbalanced truck offers a telematics-ready architecture that combines smart truck functionality, operator assist technologies and operational insights in the standard on-board display. The Raymond 4260:

Is enabled with iWAREHOUSE Telematics with an integrated, dashboard-mounted iMONITOR ® display that serves as the lift truck's command center, giving operators clear, real-time information, such as load weight, fork height and mast tilt angle.





Telematics with an integrated, dashboard-mounted display that serves as the lift truck's command center, giving operators clear, real-time information, such as load weight, fork height and mast tilt angle. Has optional smart lift truck functionality through operator assist technology, including Raymond's iWAREHOUSE ObjectSense™ Detection & Notification System and iWAREHOUSE Real-Time Location System.

"The introduction of Model 4260 reflects Raymond's enduring commitment to continuous innovation that addresses real-world needs of our customers and their operators," said Tim Shaw, product marketing manager for Class I products, The Raymond Corporation, a brand of Toyota Material Handling North America. "We listen first and then engineer with purpose. Customers have relied on Raymond's stand-up counterbalanced models for decades, with a legacy dating back to the introduction of the Raymond Pacer in 1973. Model 4260 builds on that proven foundation, while elevating operator confidence, productivity and long-term fleet performance. When paired with iWAREHOUSE Telematics, it becomes part of a connected solution that gives operation leaders actionable, data-driven insights to continuously improve their fleet and their entire operations."

For more information or to schedule a demo of the Raymond 4260 Stand-up Counterbalanced Truck and its smart, scalable technologies, contact your nearest Raymond Solutions and Support Center, visit raymondcorp.com or call 800-235-7200.

About The Raymond Corporation

The Raymond Corporation, a brand of Toyota Material Handling North America, is a leading global provider of best-in-class material handling products and intelligent intralogistics solutions. Built on principles of innovation and continuous improvement for over 100 years, Raymond's integrated automation, telematics, virtual reality and advanced energy solutions provide ways to optimize operations and bring warehouse and distribution operations to a new level of performance. Raymond® electric forklift trucks are engineered to achieve increased productivity and efficiency and are designed to provide ecological and economic benefits. Raymond delivers solutions to material handling and logistics markets in North America and globally. Combining operational excellence, award-winning innovation and world-class global customer support, we work together to run better, manage smarter and keep our customers always on. For more information, visit raymondcorp.com and follow us on Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn.

ComfortStance™, iMONITOR®, iWAREHOUSE®, ObjectSense™, Pacer™, Performance Stability System™, and Raymond® are U.S. trademarks of The Raymond Corporation.

©2026 The Raymond Corporation. All rights reserved.

SOURCE The Raymond Corporation