RAYMOND TO DEMONSTRATE HOW IT DRIVES THE RHYTHM OF THE WAREHOUSE AT MODEX 2026

Discover how Raymond's end-to-endless intralogistics solutions help operations enhance productivity and efficiency with interactive, live Material Handling Moments

GREENE, N.Y., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Raymond Corporation continues to build upon its legacy of over 100 years as a global leading electric forklift manufacturer and intralogistics solutions leader orchestrating the Rhythm of the Warehouse at MODEX 2026 through optimization strategies, connected technologies and automated solutions.

"Raymond is proud of our century-long legacy of designing innovative solutions to help customers orchestrate the rhythm of their warehouse and address ever-evolving operational needs," said Michael Field, chief operations officer, Toyota Material Handling North America. "We remain committed to serving as a comprehensive intralogistics solutions partner, helping optimize entire operations, deliver actionable insights and transform operations through automation. We're looking forward to highlighting some of the industry's best-in-class material handling products and solutions at MODEX 2026."

Attendees of the show, scheduled for April 13 to 16 at Atlanta's Georgia World Congress Center, will be able to visit Raymond at Booth B10106 to see Raymond's products and solutions in action. Raymond's MODEX exhibit will include innovative lift trucks, connected software solutions, operator assist technologies and automated solutions, as well as a new feature: Material Handling Moments, 10-minute sessions that will share actionable ideas and solutions to the top challenges facing operations today.

Material Handling Moments

A new feature in Raymond's booth will be expert-led Material Handling Moments — this interactive experience will feature six live informative sessions designed to help explore and solve for real-world challenges tailored to today's warehouse and distribution operations and their applications. Attendees will also be able to have the opportunity to connect with product experts and explore equipment and technologies on display to learn how to run better and manage smarter for efficient operations. The Material Handling Moments will take place from April 13 to 15 and attendees can access the full schedule at raymondcorp.com/modex2026.

The Material Handling Moments will include:

Automation Without the Big Leap

Consistency at Scale: From Individual Operators to Enterprise Performance

Energy That Drives Performance: Smarter Charging for High-uptime Fleets

The Hidden Capacity Inside Your Warehouse

Performance at Height: Stability, Precision and Throughput in Dense Storage

Performance in the Deep Freeze: Protecting Uptime, Energy and Equipment in Cold Storage

MODEX 2026 attendees will have the opportunity to learn about Raymond's ecosystem of efficiencies through a variety of material handling equipment, energy solutions, automation and intelligent warehouse technologies designed to address today's evolving challenges.

Material Handling Equipment

At MODEX, Raymond will showcase its portfolio of trucks and material handling equipment. Raymond has a longstanding history of innovation in material handling equipment and electric forklift trucks and has built a reputation based on quality, sustainability and service.

See on display:

Energy Solutions

Raymond's energy solutions are specifically engineered to enhance warehouse efficiency, reduce consumption and lower operational costs. In addition to helping optimize energy efficiency, the full line of Raymond energy solutions can help enhance productivity, lower operational costs and meet corporate sustainability goals. Raymond energy solutions include its next-generation Raymond Lithium Battery line and Advanced Charging Technologies (ACT) chargers.

Integrated Intelligent Warehouse Technologies

Raymond provides integrated warehouse solutions through the iWAREHOUSE Intelligent Warehouse Solutions suite, combining telematics, automation and labor management tools to enhance efficiency by collecting and reporting vehicle and operator data to help drive productivity across operations to create an optimized and intelligent warehouse. The iWAREHOUSE connected technologies solutions to be demonstrated include:

iWAREHOUSE Fieldsense (iW.Fieldsense) Designed to be a robust proximity notification system, iW.FieldSense alerts pedestrians and lift truck operators when they come within a predefined distance of properly equipped lift trucks and pedestrians.

iWAREHOUSE ObjectSense Detection & Notification System (iW.ObjectSense) Developed to reinforce operator training and best practices, iW.ObjectSense is a flexible and reliable way to alert operators with audible and visual notifications of objects within the lift truck's approximate travel path and provides slowdown or stop functionality based on application needs and environment.

iWAREHOUSE Real-Time Location System (iW.RTLS) The next-generation iW.RTLS supports proper lift truck operation by slowing a Raymond lift truck down or bringing it to a controlled stop within a facility's defined zones, helping keep lift trucks, operators and pedestrians in the right place at the right time.

iWAREHOUSE Integrated Tether System The Integrated Tether System is a first-of-a-kind operator assist tool designed to alert operators and managers and to limit lift truck functionality if an operator is not properly tethered. The wireless connection in the Integrated Tether System is compatible with Raymond lift trucks and can be paired with iWAREHOUSE technologies.



Automated Material Handling Solutions

Raymond offers comprehensive, integrated automation solutions designed to optimize supply chain, warehousing, and material handling operations, aimed at improving productivity and labor efficiency. Solutions on display will include:

Support Services and Consulting

Raymond's Solutions and Support Centers are committed to offering customers end-to-end intralogistics solutions. Raymond experts collaborate with customer teams to help optimize warehouses, boost productivity and strategically utilize data for continuous improvement, resulting in savings for customers' operations. Attendees will be able to experience Raymond's Virtual Reality Simulator Buck on-site, which is a unique, engaging tool that can support operator education on a variety of forklifts.

Raymond Expert-led MHI Seminars

Experts from Raymond will lead three educational MHI seminars open to all attendees of MODEX 2026. These sessions will share strategic insights on scalable technologies, operational resiliency and continuous improvement:

To learn more about the complete line of Raymond intralogistics solutions and to sit in on Raymond's Material Handling Moments in-booth sessions, visit Raymond Booth B10106 at MODEX 2026. Visit raymondcorp.com/modex2026 to plan your MODEX visit.

For more information or to locate an authorized Raymond Solutions and Support Center, visit raymondcorp.com or call 800-235-7200.

About The Raymond Corporation

The Raymond Corporation, a brand of Toyota Material Handling North America, is a leading global provider of best-in-class material handling products and intelligent intralogistics solutions. Built on principles of innovation and continuous improvement for over 100 years, Raymond's integrated automation, telematics, virtual reality and advanced energy solutions provide ways to optimize operations and bring warehouse and distribution operations to a new level of performance. Raymond® electric forklift trucks are engineered to achieve increased productivity and efficiency and are designed to provide ecological and economic benefits. Raymond delivers solutions to material handling and logistics markets in North America and globally. Combining operational excellence, award-winning innovation and world-class global customer support, we work together to run better, manage smarter and keep our customers always on. For more information, visit raymondcorp.com and follow us on Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn.

iWAREHOUSE®, Raymond®, Raymond Courier™, and Swing-Reach® are U.S. trademarks of The Raymond Corporation. Radioshuttle® is a registered trademark of EAB Aktiebolag Corporation

©2026 The Raymond Corporation. All rights reserved.

SOURCE The Raymond Corporation